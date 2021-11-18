Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Deals Black Friday

The best Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is already live at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is already live at Best Buy
The time has finally come to save big on the exceptionally well-reviewed Pixel 6! Of course, "big" might feel like a bit of an overstatement, and "finally" doesn't sound like the best way to describe the timing of a deal arriving less than a month after the commercial debut of the newest Google-made handsets either.

But we're sure many of the search giant's hardcore fans have been eager to get any sort of discount on any one of the two stock Android-running Tensor powerhouses with as few strings attached as possible, which is where Best Buy comes in right now.

In case you're wondering, this year's top Black Friday Pixel deals available starting today directly from Big G's official US e-store include no upfront discounts or gifts for the 6 or 6 Pro. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon don't even have the two 5G-enabled high-enders in stock at the time of this writing.

Google Pixel 6

5G, 128GB, Unlocked, With or Without Carrier Activation

$150 off (25%)
$449
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6

5G, 256GB, Unlocked, With or Without Carrier Activation

$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at BestBuy

All that is to highlight exactly how cool it is that Best Buy is currently slashing $50 off the regular Pixel 6's list price in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations with absolutely no special requirements while enhancing your savings if you don't mind activating the unlocked device on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

Although the retailer lists the discount as capping off at $100, it appears that you can actually save as much as 150 bucks... under certain conditions. Specifically, with an AT&T activation or a new line of service or new account altogether at T-Mobile.

Because the Google Pixel 6 5G normally starts at $599, this amazing (and amazingly early) Best Buy Black Friday offer means that you can cough up as little as $449 right now without having to trade anything in, port in a number from your current carrier to another, or jump through various other hoops. 

Both the entry-level 128GB storage variant and the one capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally in exchange for $549 and up (instead of $699 and up) come packing a hefty 8GB RAM while also shining in the imaging, battery life, and especially software support department. 

Granted, there are still some bugs Google needs to take care of before the Pixel 6 can reach its full potential as one of the overall best Android phones in the world, but at these reduced prices, there's really very little to complain about.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro
Nov 03, 2021, 10:01 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: Everything is new!
vs
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: Everything is new!
3 days ago, 8:49 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 13
featured
vs
featured
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 13
Nov 08, 2021, 4:27 AM, by Victor Hristov
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
Nov 08, 2021, 1:32 AM, by Iskra Petrova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
21%off $549 Special BestBuy 25%off $449 Special BestBuy 100%off $0 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Get an eyeful of these new emojis that could arrive in 2022
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Get an eyeful of these new emojis that could arrive in 2022
Replacing your iPhone 13 display no longer risks breaking Face ID on latest iOS beta
by Rado Minkov,  1
Replacing your iPhone 13 display no longer risks breaking Face ID on latest iOS beta
AR/VR company claims Meta infringed its patent for a glove that allows users to feel VR objects by touch
by Iskra Petrova,  0
AR/VR company claims Meta infringed its patent for a glove that allows users to feel VR objects by touch
Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs
Podcast subscriptions on Spotify feature gains global availability
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Podcast subscriptions on Spotify feature gains global availability
Verizon lets you link your number to Alexa, for hands-free calls
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Verizon lets you link your number to Alexa, for hands-free calls
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless