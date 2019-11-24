Google kicks off killer Pixel 4, 4 XL, and Pixel 3 XL Black Friday deals
Check out the deals here
In case you're wondering, last year's "regular"-sized Pixel 3 is essentially discontinued, currently showing up as out of stock in every single color option, storage configuration, and both unlocked and Verizon-specific variants. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 XL can only be purchased in a "Not Pink" hue at the time of this writing, fetching $549 with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $649 in a 128GB version, both prices being a substantial 350 bucks lower than usual.
Technically, the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is listed as running from today, November 24, to next Monday, December 2, at 11:59pm PT, but something tells us Google might run out of "Not Pink" inventory well ahead of that expiration date.
Of course, the Pixel 4 could be considered the smarter buy at a starting price of $599, thanks to its newer and faster processor, improved camera versatility, and longer software support. Then again, you'll have to settle for a 5.7-inch screen at 600 bucks, with the jumbo-sized Google Pixel 4 XL setting you back $699 and up. Both prices represent $200 markdowns compared to the MSRPs of these very recently released handsets, and just like the Pixel 3 XL discount, the Pixel 4/4 XL deals are scheduled to remain live all the way through December 2, aka Cyber Monday 2019.
1 Comment
1. kevv2288
Posts: 309; Member since: Jul 30, 2015
posted on 17 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):