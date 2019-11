Google kicks off killer Pixel 4, 4 XL, and Pixel 3 XL Black Friday deals

The Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL , and Pixel 3 XL are all on sale already at discounts ranging from a cool $200 to a massive $350, leaving just the mid-range Pixel 3a and 3a XL waiting until Thanksgiving Day to score a decent $100 price cut of their own as far as Google's current handset portfolio is concerned.













In case you're wondering, last year's "regular"-sized Pixel 3 is essentially discontinued , currently showing up as out of stock in every single color option, storage configuration, and both unlocked and Verizon-specific variants. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 XL can only be purchased in a "Not Pink" hue at the time of this writing, fetching $549 with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $649 in a 128GB version, both prices being a substantial 350 bucks lower than usual.





Technically, the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is listed as running from today, November 24, to next Monday, December 2, at 11:59pm PT, but something tells us Google might run out of "Not Pink" inventory well ahead of that expiration date.





Of course, the Pixel 4 could be considered the smarter buy at a starting price of $599, thanks to its newer and faster processor, improved camera versatility, and longer software support. Then again, you'll have to settle for a 5.7-inch screen at 600 bucks, with the jumbo-sized Google Pixel 4 XL setting you back $699 and up. Both prices represent $200 markdowns compared to the MSRPs of these very recently released handsets, and just like the Pixel 3 XL discount, the Pixel 4 /4 XL deals are scheduled to remain live all the way through December 2, aka Cyber Monday 2019.





Google has a bunch of attractive Black Friday deals on smartphones, smart speakers, mesh routers, Chromebooks, and so on that it plans to offer through its official US e-store starting Thursday, November 28, but if you feel like you're bursting with excitement and just can't wait to spend your hard-earned money on a stock Android-powered Christmas gift, we bear some excellent news.