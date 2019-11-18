Android Deals Google

Google Store Black Friday sale offers sweet discounts on Pixel 4/4 XL and Pixel 3a/3a XL

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 18, 2019, 9:55 AM
Google, just like many other tech giants, is readying a plethora of Black Friday deals on many of its products. These deals won't go live until next week, but the Mountain View company has decided to offer customers a sneak peek at its upcoming Black Friday 2019 promo offers.

One of these deals leaked last week, so if you've been following our news feed, then you already know about it. If not, you'll be pleased to know that both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will get a $200 discount.

Apart from the Pixel 4/4 XL, Google plans to offer $100 discounts on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, matching Amazon's current deal. The Pixel 4/4 XL deal will go live on November 24 and should remain available until Cyber Monday on December 2, while the Pixel 3a/3a XL discount may not be up until November 28.

But Google's Black Friday promo is much bigger, featuring deals on many other products such as the Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub, Google Home Max, Nest Mini, and Nest WiFi router and point.


Also, the search giant will offer a bundle that includes Stadia Premiere Edition, Nest WiFi router and two points, as well as the Stadia Controller with Chromecast Ultra, for just $398 instead of $478.

Some deals now listed on Google Store will go live on November 24 and will only be available in the United States, but many of them won't be up until November 28. Additional deals may be announced next week, so consider this just a taste of what's to come.
