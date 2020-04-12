Verizon Android Deals Google

Google's Pixel 3a is on sale at an irresistible price with a 1-year warranty included

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 12, 2020, 3:32 PM
Google's Pixel 3a is on sale at an irresistible price with a 1-year warranty included
Although the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into Google's widely rumored plans of unveiling the highly anticipated Pixel 4a at the 2020 edition of the company's I/O developer conference, it's pretty clear the mid-range handset will see daylight (with understandably less pomp) in the very near future.

We know that, the search giant obviously knows that, and the same goes for both authorized and unauthorized tech retailers nationwide, many of which are unsurprisingly trying their best to boost the appeal of last year's Pixel 3a and 3a XL while they can.

One of the greatest deals ever on the baby Pixel 3a comes from an eBay vendor with an impressive 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on more than 22,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone. This highly trusted seller is currently charging a measly $229.99 for the 5.6-inch device in "open box" condition with a full 1-year warranty included.

Check out the deal here



While the $220 discount quoted by Quick Ship Electronics is not completely accurate, you are looking at saving a pretty substantial 170 bucks compared to the regular price of a brand-new Google Pixel 3a at the search giant itself or an authorized third-party retailer. Of course, an open box device is not brand-new, unused, and unopened, but it's essentially as close as it gets, working flawlessly (at least in theory), looking as good as new, and including all original accessories while possibly shipping in "slightly distressed" packaging.

Another important thing you should consider is the "Just Black" Pixel 3a on sale here is technically designed specifically for Verizon use, although the nation's largest wireless service provider doesn't exactly make it hard to unlock its phones after a set period of time and take them to a GSM operator if you so choose.

And yes, it's true that the Pixel 4a will look far sleeker than its forerunner. But said forerunner is an absolute bargain at 230 bucks, featuring an outstanding rear-facing camera, a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, decent battery life, and perhaps most importantly, silky smooth software with a guarantee of fast and regular OS updates until May 2022.

Related phones

Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$299 Pixel 3a on
$340 Google Pixel 3a on
  • Display 5.6 inches
    2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$300
Every single Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL variant is on sale at an all-time high discount
Expires in - 3w 6dEvery single Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL variant is on sale at an all-time high discount
Save big on the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3 right now at Sprint
Save big on the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3 right now at Sprint
-$80
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch lineup is finally on sale at a hefty discount
Expires in - 2d 9hThe Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch lineup is finally on sale at a hefty discount
-$70
Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H
Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H
-$50
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy, $25 gift card in tow
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy, $25 gift card in tow
Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless