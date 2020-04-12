Google's Pixel 3a is on sale at an irresistible price with a 1-year warranty included
We know that, the search giant obviously knows that, and the same goes for both authorized and unauthorized tech retailers nationwide, many of which are unsurprisingly trying their best to boost the appeal of last year's Pixel 3a and 3a XL while they can.
One of the greatest deals ever on the baby Pixel 3a comes from an eBay vendor with an impressive 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on more than 22,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone. This highly trusted seller is currently charging a measly $229.99 for the 5.6-inch device in "open box" condition with a full 1-year warranty included.
Check out the deal here
While the $220 discount quoted by Quick Ship Electronics is not completely accurate, you are looking at saving a pretty substantial 170 bucks compared to the regular price of a brand-new Google Pixel 3a at the search giant itself or an authorized third-party retailer. Of course, an open box device is not brand-new, unused, and unopened, but it's essentially as close as it gets, working flawlessly (at least in theory), looking as good as new, and including all original accessories while possibly shipping in "slightly distressed" packaging.
Another important thing you should consider is the "Just Black" Pixel 3a on sale here is technically designed specifically for Verizon use, although the nation's largest wireless service provider doesn't exactly make it hard to unlock its phones after a set period of time and take them to a GSM operator if you so choose.
And yes, it's true that the Pixel 4a will look far sleeker than its forerunner. But said forerunner is an absolute bargain at 230 bucks, featuring an outstanding rear-facing camera, a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, decent battery life, and perhaps most importantly, silky smooth software with a guarantee of fast and regular OS updates until May 2022.