Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Google's next big foldable could get a new name to better align with the non-foldable Pixel 9 family

By
Android Google
Google's next big foldable could get a new name to better align with the non-foldable Pixel 9 family
As first-generation products go, the Pixel Fold was certainly not bad, shining in our in-depth review last year with its exceptionally handy cover screen, Google-caliber camera system, smart design, and solid battery life. Of course, it wasn't perfect, but that's where this year's sequel is expected to come in soon, striving for higher marks in key departments like overall performance, screen durability, long-term device durability, and software support.

Proving how seriously it takes the development of the Pixel Fold 2, Google is reportedly considering going with a different name for its sophomore foldable effort. That's right, the handset thoroughly leaked as the Pixel Fold 2 a couple of months ago is now rumored to eventually go official under the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker.

Good or bad new name?


That's... quite a mouthful, but while branding may seem like it rarely makes a difference for a product's quality, this particular name suggests Big G is envisioning its second-gen foldable as a far more mature and polished device than its predecessor.

Naturally, if that's the intention of this last-minute change, the move could backfire on the search giant if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold fails to actually live up to its name in real-life use. Interestingly, Android Authority claims that the Pixel Fold 2 label was on the table until recently, which means a final branding decision might not have been made just yet.


If the Pixel Fold's successor does end up joining the Pixel 9 family, said family will likely grow from the Pixel 8/8 Pro duo to a full quartet. That's because Google is expected to release a Pixel 9 Pro XL model alongside predictable Pixel 9 and 9 Pro variants in the fall. 

Another intriguing detail that's not etched in stone right now is the launch schedule of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This could (more or less) align with last year's May announcement and late June release of the Pixel Fold or, more likely now, fit with the probable October timeline of the rest of the Pixel 9 roster.

New design, key upgrades, and plenty of unanswered questions


In terms of specifications and features, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect courtesy of a few different reports from the last few months. That includes a massive 8-inch or so primary panel and a similarly expansive 6.29-inch secondary display, as well as a hugely improved Tensor G4 processor, up to 16GB RAM paired with 512GB storage, and a totally redesigned camera arrangement composed of currently unknown sensors.

Recommended Stories
Other key puzzle pieces are also missing, like battery capacity, charging speeds, and the number of major OS updates guaranteed at launch, so it's probably wise to reserve judgment on this bad boy's chances of success until more details arise and those that have prematurely surfaced are confirmed.


If the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes out in the fall rather than this summer, it's obviously far too early to make an educated pricing prediction. What we can do is express our hope that Google will pursue sales volumes instead of profit margins this time around, undercutting Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6... or at least the Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Still not a major player in the global smartphone market (in terms of volume), Big G could definitely join the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus in eating away at Samsung's early supremacy in the still-fledgling foldable segment. In order for that to happen, the Pixel Fold 2 9 Pro Fold will also need to get a wider push in a larger number of markets than its forerunner, which unfortunately feels unlikely to happen at this time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless