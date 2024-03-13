Pixel Fold 2 going bigger? Display leak hints at size increase

The upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 has been making waves with several leaks, giving us hints about its display size and possible design changes . While none of the leaked details are set in stone, they do give us a preview of what could be in store when the device finally hits the scene.

The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 12, 2024

While these differences may seem small, a larger display could offer users slightly more screen real estate, enhancing the overall user experience. Earlier rumors hinted at a potential inner display size of up to 7.9 inches, probably influenced in part byindicating that Google opted for larger displays on its upcoming Pixel 9 series and thecompared to their predecessors. For reference, the original Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.8-inch cover display.While these differences may seem small, a larger display could offer users slightly more screen real estate, enhancing the overall user experience.



Additionally, Young mentions that production of the display panels is set to begin in April. This timeline aligns with a potential announcement and launch timeline similar to the original Pixel Fold 's pattern in 2023.



Google unveiled the Pixel Fold at Google I/O in May 2023, followed by a July 27 launch. However, it's important to note that the launch timeframe for the new device is not guaranteed to mirror its predecessor's schedule. Stay tuned for further updates as the Pixel Fold 2 unfolds its details.

