Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Pixel Fold 2 going bigger? Display leak hints at size increase

Google
Pixel Fold 2 going bigger? Display leak hints at size increase
The upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 has been making waves with several leaks, giving us hints about its display size and possible design changes. While none of the leaked details are set in stone, they do give us a preview of what could be in store when the device finally hits the scene.

The latest speculation surrounding the Pixel Fold 2 suggests that prior leaks may have misjudged the device's display sizes. According to information shared by leaker Ross Young on X, the inner foldable display of the Pixel Fold 2 might measure 8.02 inches, while the cover display is expected to be 6.29 inches.


Earlier rumors hinted at a potential inner display size of up to 7.9 inches, probably influenced in part by Young's previous predictions indicating that Google opted for larger displays on its upcoming Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Fold 2 compared to their predecessors. For reference, the original Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.8-inch cover display.

While these differences may seem small, a larger display could offer users slightly more screen real estate, enhancing the overall user experience.
 
Additionally, Young mentions that production of the display panels is set to begin in April. This timeline aligns with a potential announcement and launch timeline similar to the original Pixel Fold's pattern in 2023.

Google unveiled the Pixel Fold at Google I/O in May 2023, followed by a July 27 launch. However, it's important to note that the launch timeframe for the new device is not guaranteed to mirror its predecessor's schedule. Stay tuned for further updates as the Pixel Fold 2 unfolds its details.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants

Latest News

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
The top scoring Android phone on AnTuTu is a foldable that will be introduced shortly
The top scoring Android phone on AnTuTu is a foldable that will be introduced shortly
When you go to bed, don’t take the Galaxy Ring off: it could help you
When you go to bed, don’t take the Galaxy Ring off: it could help you
The ultra-affordable new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is now somehow cheaper than ever
The ultra-affordable new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is now somehow cheaper than ever
Some iPhone users will be allowed to change their default navigation app after iOS 18 is released
Some iPhone users will be allowed to change their default navigation app after iOS 18 is released
Like other budget iPhone models, the iPhone SE 4 should lose value quickly
Like other budget iPhone models, the iPhone SE 4 should lose value quickly
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless