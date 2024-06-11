Google launches Android 14 QPR3 with June 2024 security patch
Up Next:
Image credit: PhoneArena
Google has releasedAndroid 14 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release) alongside the June 2024 security patch and June Feature Drop for Pixel devices. This update is primarily targeted towards Pixel users who haven't yet upgraded to the Android 15 betas and are still on Android 14.
For those unaware, the QPR program allows Pixel owners to test upcoming features before their official release. To that effect, QPR3 has been in testing since February and being refined further since.
While Android 14 QPR3 (build AP2A.240605.024) may not introduce groundbreaking features, it focuses on improving the overall user experience. The update is available for the Pixel 5a and all subsequent models, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Users currently on QPR3 beta 2.2 can expect an over-the-air (OTA) notification for this latest release.
Google's official changelog highlights several key areas of improvement, including battery and charging optimizations, Bluetooth LE audio enhancements, camera stability fixes, and general system stability and performance upgrades. Additionally, the update addresses display, framework, telephony, and user interface issues. Here is the full changelog:
Changelog for build AP2A.240605.024:
Battery & Charging
- Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a)
- Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions (Pixel Tablet)
- General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio (Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro)
- Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions (Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a)
- Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions (Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold)
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions (Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet)
- General improvements to display stability (Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet)
- General improvements for system stability during device setup (Pixel 8a)
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold)
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a)
- Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold)
- Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet)
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro)
Pixel owners interested in joining the QPR program can sign up through Google's official Android Beta Program website. As Android 15 approaches, this update provides a valuable opportunity for Pixel users to experience a more refined and stable Android 14 environment.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: