Google launches Android 14 QPR3 with June 2024 security patch

Android 14





For those unaware, the QPR program allows Pixel owners to test upcoming features before their official release. To that effect, QPR3 has been in testing since February and being refined further since.



While Android 14 QPR3 (build AP2A.240605.024) may not introduce groundbreaking features, it focuses on improving the overall user experience. The update is available for the Pixel 5a and all subsequent models, including the



While Android 14 QPR3 (build AP2A.240605.024) may not introduce groundbreaking features, it focuses on improving the overall user experience. The update is available for the Pixel 5a and all subsequent models, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Users currently on QPR3 beta 2.2 can expect an over-the-air (OTA) notification for this latest release. Google's official changelog highlights several key areas of improvement, including battery and charging optimizations, Bluetooth LE audio enhancements, camera stability fixes, and general system stability and performance upgrades. Additionally, the update addresses display, framework, telephony, and user interface issues. Here is the full changelog:





Changelog for build AP2A.240605.024:

Battery & Charging

Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a)

Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions ( Pixel Tablet ) Bluetooth

General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio (Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro) Camera

Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions ( Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a )

, , ) Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions ( Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel Fold )

, , , , , ) General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions ( Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet ) Display & Graphics

General improvements to display stability (Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a , Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet ) Framework

General improvements for system stability during device setup ( Pixel 8a ) System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions ( Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel Fold ) Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions ( Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a ) User Interface

Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions ( Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a , Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel Fold )

, , , , , , , ) Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen ( Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a , Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet )

, , , , , , ) General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations ( Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro )



