Google rolls out June Pixel feature drop with AI on more devices, DisplayPort support, and more

By
Google is launching a new feature drop for June 2024 that enhances Pixel phones, watches, and tablets with new capabilities. These updates range from more devices getting AI to useful features for displaying your content on TVs, to more payment options on your watch, and beyond.

More Pixel phones get AI, DisplayPort support, and camera improvements

Gemini Nano, Google's efficient AI model, is now available as a developer option on Pixel 8 and even on the Pixel 8a. This allows developers, and users who are experienced enough to tinker with these settings, to explore the potential of on-device AI tasks. Google also provided a link with instructions on how to enable developer options, for those that need a refresher.

Pixel phone users can also anticipate improvements to the Recorder app, which now delivers more detailed summaries on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. These summaries can identify speakers in conversations, making it easier to keep track of interviews or lectures. Transcripts can also be exported to text files or Google Docs.

Improved Recorder app on Pixel 8 Pro
Gemini Nano support on Pixel 8, 8a, and 8 Pro enables Recorder app speaker labels | Image Credit: Google

Entertainment options are expanding as Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro can now display content on larger screens via USB-C. USB-C display output support has been a highly requested feature by Pixel users for a long time now, so it's great to see it finally becoming a reality.

Pixel DisplayPort support | Image Credit: Google

A useful upgrade to Find My Device enables locating a phone even when it's off or has a dead battery, while prioritizing user privacy. The Pixel camera also got a nice upgrade with an automatic feature that identifies the best moment in HDR+ photos, ensuring faces are in focus and smiling. However, more notably is the Pixel camera's new ability to let users manually select the camera lens while taking photos.

Google rolls out June Pixel feature drop with AI on more devices, DisplayPort support, and more

Pixel camera HDR+ Top Shot and manual lens change |Image Credit: Google

Reverse phone number lookup is also now possible directly from the call log, so you can easily find more information on those mystery numbers. Additionally, Google Wallet expands to India, offering secure storage for boarding passes, loyalty cards, and more.

Google rolls out June Pixel feature drop with AI on more devices, DisplayPort support, and more
Reverse phone number lookup | Credit: Google

Pixel Watches get car crash detection, PayPal support, and Smart Home controls

Pixel Watch 2 introduces Car Crash Detection, a new safety feature designed to detect severe accidents and automatically dial emergency services if needed. Fall Detection has also been improved to better detect falls from bicycles.

The Google Home app on Pixel Watch has been revamped for faster access to smart home devices. Favorites can be accessed with a swipe, and adjustments can be made directly from the watch face. The app itself offers more control options for smart home devices.

Google rolls out June Pixel feature drop with AI on more devices, DisplayPort support, and more
Pixel watch car crash detection, PayPal support, and Smart Home controls | Credit: Google

Pixel Tablet gets richer doorbell notifications and the new Google Home Favorites widget

Finally, Pixel Tablet users will receive richer doorbell notifications when docked, including a snapshot of the visitor and the ability to communicate via two-way talk or Quick Responses. Additionally, the new Google Home Favorites widget provides quicker access to compatible smart home devices on phone and tablet home screens.

Pixel Tablet richer doorbell notifications and Google Home Favorites widget | Credit: Google

The rollout of these new features begins today and will continue over the next few weeks, gradually enhancing the user experience across Google's Pixel ecosystem.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

