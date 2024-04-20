Hey Pixel users, Google is ready to hear your complaints about the first Android 15 beta





Android 15 Beta 1, Android 15 beta 1 that you're running is AP31.240322.018. To check, go to Settings > About Phone and scroll to the bottom of the display.

If you've already installedBeta 1, which was released on April 11th , Google wants a word with you. The company has published its Android 15 Beta 1 Software Survey which it says will take up no more than 5 minutes to 10 minutes of your time. Google only wants to hear from you if the version ofbeta 1 that you're running is AP31.240322.018. To check, go toand scroll to the bottom of the display.





Pixel 6 Pro like I did). You'll also have to reveal the country you reside in and the wireless carrier you use.

You'll have to tell Google which Pixel model you have updated (and no one will judge if you selectlike I did). You'll also have to reveal the country you reside in and the wireless carrier you use.









Next, you have to rate the update based on your experience with the stability, battery life, performance, device temperature, call quality, and other features of your Pixel since installing Android 15 beta 1. The choices you have to select from to rate each experience range from Very dissatisfied to Very satisfied with other options to choose from in the middle.





After finishing that page, Google wants to know "If this version of Android launched in its current state, would you recommend it to your friends and family?" You can tell the company that based on your experience with the beta, you'd recommend it to anyone, recommend it with reservations, or would not recommend it. There are a few more questions to answer before the survey ends.



Recommended Stories

Android 15 beta 1 on my Pixel 6 Pro , which was lagging badly, not responding to gestures, and more, While my experience probably won't match yours, installingbeta 1 on my, which was lagging badly, not responding to gestures, and more, seemed to greatly improve the experience of using the phone





Android 15 beta 1 on your Pixel, make sure you back up your device first. Keep in mind that beta software is unstable and certain features that you might count on daily might not work during the beta period. Battery life might be reduced sharply, and if you roll back to Android 15 drops in September or October, do not join the beta program. To installbeta 1 on your Pixel, make sure you back up your device first. Keep in mind that beta software is unstable and certain features that you might count on daily might not work during the beta period. Battery life might be reduced sharply, and if you roll back to Android 14 you will be forced to wipe your phone. If you are not willing to put up with the strong possibility that you'll be using an unstable device until the final version ofdrops in September or October, do not join the beta program.



