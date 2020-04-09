Accessories Deals Google Audio

Nationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 09, 2020, 7:24 AM
Nationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time
Although this year's edition of the traditional Google I/O developer conference will not proceed "in any capacity" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the search giant could still be planning to discreetly unveil some new stuff when the 2020 event was initially scheduled to take place.

We're mainly thinking about the thoroughly leaked mid-range Pixel 4a handset and a third beta build of Android 11 expected to include most of the key features that will ultimately make their way to the stable OS version, but if history is any indication, we might also get an upgraded smart speaker or smart display of sorts next month. The Nest Hub Max, for instance, saw daylight at I/O 2019, which probably means it's a little early for a direct sequel to that particular high-end 10-inch model.

We obviously can't say the same about the 2016-released "regular" Google Home, which just so happens to be substantially discounted until April 30. Originally priced at $129, the Google Assistant-controlled smart speaker was permanently marked down to $99 last year, now fetching as little as $49 for a limited time. The killer deal is available directly from Google, as well as a host of major third-party US retailers including Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Walmart, and Target.

Of course, it's not exactly unusual to see this industry veteran deeply discounted nationwide, and in fact one particular retailer actually brought that price even lower a few months ago. But we still feel the timing of this hot new sale is somewhat suspicious and could definitely foreshadow the long overdue announcement of a second-gen Google Home.

If such a product is indeed in the pipeline, we don't think it will be called the Google Home 2, instead looking destined to join the rebranded Nest family of smart speakers and smart displays.

Speaking of, bargain hunters might want to consider a $29 Nest Mini, $99 Nest Hub, and $399 Nest Hub Max 2-pack bundle as well. You're looking at saving $20, $30, and $59 respectively with those three deals, which are also set to run through the end of the month on Google's official US e-store and at many other authorized retailers.

Latest deals

The G9 ThinQ might not happen, so why not get the LG G8 ThinQ at a crazy low price?
The G9 ThinQ might not happen, so why not get the LG G8 ThinQ at a crazy low price?
-$350
You can now bundle Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20+ 5G with a free Galaxy A50 mid-ranger
You can now bundle Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20+ 5G with a free Galaxy A50 mid-ranger
Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120
Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120
Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch
Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch
-$60
If you like dirt-cheap Android tablets, you'll love this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) deal
If you like dirt-cheap Android tablets, you'll love this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) deal
-$100
The OG Fitbit Versa smartwatch is on sale at a 50 percent discount
The OG Fitbit Versa smartwatch is on sale at a 50 percent discount

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless