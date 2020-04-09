Nationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time
We obviously can't say the same about the 2016-released "regular" Google Home, which just so happens to be substantially discounted until April 30. Originally priced at $129, the Google Assistant-controlled smart speaker was permanently marked down to $99 last year, now fetching as little as $49 for a limited time. The killer deal is available directly from Google, as well as a host of major third-party US retailers including Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Walmart, and Target.
Of course, it's not exactly unusual to see this industry veteran deeply discounted nationwide, and in fact one particular retailer actually brought that price even lower a few months ago. But we still feel the timing of this hot new sale is somewhat suspicious and could definitely foreshadow the long overdue announcement of a second-gen Google Home.
If such a product is indeed in the pipeline, we don't think it will be called the Google Home 2, instead looking destined to join the rebranded Nest family of smart speakers and smart displays.
Speaking of, bargain hunters might want to consider a $29 Nest Mini, $99 Nest Hub, and $399 Nest Hub Max 2-pack bundle as well. You're looking at saving $20, $30, and $59 respectively with those three deals, which are also set to run through the end of the month on Google's official US e-store and at many other authorized retailers.