Two Google Home smart speakers and a Nest Mini now cost just $99
One of the best deals that you could get on the Google Home is two for the price of one. However, BuyDig is going well below that offer and even adds some extra for those who decide to go for the deal.
The deal spotted by AndroidPolice requires customers to add the promo code JYO2 at the checkout to get the $60 discount that will bring the total price to just $99. The deal is available for a limited time, so you might want to hurry if you're looking to buy a smart speaker.