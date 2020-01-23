Accessories Deals Google Audio

Gamestop has the Google Home smart speaker on sale at a lower than ever price

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 23, 2020, 8:24 AM
Gamestop has the Google Home smart speaker on sale at a lower than ever price
Officially unveiled all the way back in May 2016 and commercially released around six months later, the original Google Home is still one of the world's best smart speakers, rivaling Amazon's 2019-refreshed Echo in terms of its bang for buck factor.

Priced back in the day at $129, the Google Assistant-controlled device received a permanent discount to an even more reasonable $99 when the Nest Hub Max smart display was announced last year. But we've seen plenty of deals in recent months that took the Google Home price further down at the search giant's official US e-store and various authorized third-party retailers.

Check out the deal here


As we write this, the cylindrical smart speaker costs $79 when purchased directly from Big G, but Gamestop can actually hook you up with an additional 35 bucks or so in savings. That's right, the Google Home is available for as little as $44.97 today, and you don't need to do anything special to score a total discount of $55... compared to the 2019-revised price of the 2016-released gadget. 

There are absolutely no hoops to jump through, no having to buy the Google Home alongside other smart home products, no nothing. You even get free nationwide shipping from Gamestop, as well as the option to pick this bad boy up at a store near you.

Believe it or not, this killer new promo makes the "full-sized" Google Home cheaper than the diminutive Nest Mini, at least typically, because the latter model has also been the subject of many great deals lately.

Although not exactly an audio powerhouse, the Google Home will naturally play much louder and crisper tunes than its little brothers while supporting the full range of Google Assistant tricks and capabilities.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Xavier1415
Reply

1. Xavier1415

Posts: 232; Member since: Feb 26, 2012

great price!

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

samsung-galaxy-tab-a-10-1-2019-deals-discount-free-keyboard
Samsung offers decent discount and free keyboard with Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
-$55
google-home-smart-speaker-deal-gamestop
Gamestop has the Google Home smart speaker on sale at a lower than ever price
-$120
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Expires in - 14h 39minApple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
-$130
Deal-Sony-Xperia-10-Plus-130-off
Save up to 30% on the Sony Xperia 10 Plus at Amazon
-$200
T-Mobile-OnePlus-6T-200-off
T-Mobile OnePlus 6T gets a rare $200 discount, but there's a catch
-$95
Deal-Sony-WH1000XM3-headphones-100-off
Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are cheaper than ever on Amazon

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless