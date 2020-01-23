Gamestop has the Google Home smart speaker on sale at a lower than ever price
Check out the deal here
As we write this, the cylindrical smart speaker costs $79 when purchased directly from Big G, but Gamestop can actually hook you up with an additional 35 bucks or so in savings. That's right, the Google Home is available for as little as $44.97 today, and you don't need to do anything special to score a total discount of $55... compared to the 2019-revised price of the 2016-released gadget.
There are absolutely no hoops to jump through, no having to buy the Google Home alongside other smart home products, no nothing. You even get free nationwide shipping from Gamestop, as well as the option to pick this bad boy up at a store near you.
Believe it or not, this killer new promo makes the "full-sized" Google Home cheaper than the diminutive Nest Mini, at least typically, because the latter model has also been the subject of many great deals lately.
Although not exactly an audio powerhouse, the Google Home will naturally play much louder and crisper tunes than its little brothers while supporting the full range of Google Assistant tricks and capabilities.
1 Comment
1. Xavier1415
Posts: 232; Member since: Feb 26, 2012
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):