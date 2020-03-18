Android 11 Developer Preview2 includes Face Unlock feature demanded by Pixel 4 users
With Android 11 (or "R" if you will) Developer Preview2 released, we can get an idea of what new features might be found on the next new Android build. XDA's Max Weinbach disseminated a tweet today that discusses some of the goodies he found in the latest developer preview of Android 11. Keep in mind that there is always a chance that some or all of these new features won't make it to the final version of Android 11.
The second Android 11 Developer Preview also includes a new UI for recording the screen. The updated interface allows users to toggle on or off the microphone to record audio and also includes a toggle that can show where and when the user touched the screen during the recording. The UI also includes a quick alert about privacy while using this feature. The screen notes, "While recording, Android System can capture any sensitive information that's visible on your screen or played on your device. This includes passwords, payment info, photos, messages, and audio." Also included in the update is a Notification history and a toggle that will disable this feature, and a button that will allow an app to be viewed full screen.
The next Developer Preview is scheduled for next month. That will be followed by three Beta releases (in May, June, and July-August) that the public will be able to install on certain compatible Android devices. The final version of Android 11 should be released in September.