Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Google

Pixel 6 Face Unlock may arrive along with the next Feature Drop

Anam Hamid
By
0
Pixel 6 Face Unlock may arrive along with the next Feature Drop
Google's new Pixel 6 phones might be amongst the best Android smartphones around, but they are far from perfect. The Pro's screen has a flickering problem, which the company has said will be fixed in December. The phones don't charge as fast as the company had implied. The slow speed of the fingerprint scanner is being passed off as a feature, and we don't know if the other two problems affecting the in-display reader will be fixed. Thankfully, Google may be planning to introduce another option for biometrics.

Rumors had hinted that Pixel 6 would come with Face Unlock


Before the Pixel 6 series launched, rumors had said that the handsets, or at least the Pixel 6 Pro, would come with facial recognition. This was also supported by leaked marketing material and code snippets. XDA Developers contributor Freak07 has found out that the company still hasn't removed references to the Face Unlock feature, which implies Google may roll it out in the future.



The feature is called Tuscany internally and it looks like Google is trying to make it more power-efficient, which may explain why it was supposedly pulled at the last minute. 

The Pixel 6 doesn't have any specialized hardware for face unlocking, which suggests the feature will be dependent on the front camera. Until the start of the month, the Play Store listing for the Security Hub showed Face Unlock as an option for the Pixel 6 devices, but 9to5Google reports that the screenshots were updated on November 2 and face unlock is no longer being shown as an option. 

Thus, the mere mention of the feature in a code repository doesn't guarantee that it will be shipped via an update, but we are keeping our fingers crossed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Samsung doesn’t miss a beat on poking fun at Apple’s $19 cleaning cloth
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung doesn’t miss a beat on poking fun at Apple’s $19 cleaning cloth
Apple's second-gen AirPods are on sale at their lowest ever price well ahead of Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's second-gen AirPods are on sale at their lowest ever price well ahead of Black Friday
Galaxy S22: Samsung, stop making plastic $800 phones, how they feel matters
by Rado Minkov,  2
Galaxy S22: Samsung, stop making plastic $800 phones, how they feel matters
Giveaway! Win an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, no strings attached
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Giveaway! Win an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, no strings attached
WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless