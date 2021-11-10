Pixel 6 Face Unlock may arrive along with the next Feature Drop

Rumors had hinted that Pixel 6 would come with Face Unlock
Before the Pixel 6
series launched, rumors had said that the handsets, or at least the Pixel 6 Pro
, would come with facial recognition. This was also supported by leaked marketing material
and code snippets. XDA Developers
contributor Freak07 has found out that the company still hasn't removed references to the Face Unlock feature, which implies Google may roll it out in the future.
The feature is called Tuscany internally and it looks like Google is trying to make it more power-efficient, which may explain why it was supposedly pulled at the last minute.
The Pixel
6 doesn't have any specialized hardware for face unlocking, which suggests the feature will be dependent on the front camera. Until the start of the month, the Play Store listing for the Security Hub showed Face Unlock as an option for the Pixel 6 devices, but 9to5Google
reports that the screenshots were updated on November 2 and face unlock is no longer being shown as an option.
Thus, the mere mention of the feature in a code repository
doesn't guarantee that it will be shipped via an update, but we are keeping our fingers crossed.