Sweet holiday deal keeps the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 6 down at its lowest ever price... for now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is there a better fitness tracker around than Google's recently released Fitbit Charge 6? We certainly don't think so, which is why it was extremely surprising to see this decidedly feature-packed wearable device score a deep $60 discount mere weeks after its commercial debut.
That represents a massive 38 percent slashed off an already very reasonable list price of $160, and perhaps even more surprisingly, the markdown stayed active at virtually all major US retailers this entire (extended) Black Friday/Cyber Monday season.
That means you've had nearly three weeks to decide if the Google-powered activity tracker is right for you (and your holiday shopping budget) at that killer price, and amazingly, you still have a little time left to make that call as we write this. The emphasis is now on "little", mind you, as the Black... Monday... Christmas deal is apparently scheduled to end later today at both Best Buy and Google's own official US e-store.
Meanwhile, Amazon is not listing any such expiration date for the Fitbit Charge 6 discount, but if we were you, we'd definitely not take the risk of seeing the promotion go away there as well tomorrow. Now is absolutely the time to place your order at your preferred retailer, especially if you want your swanky new fitness band delivered before Christmas.
Of course, this thing doesn't run Wear OS and it's not technically what we'd call a full-blown alternative to the best smartwatches out there, but that's actually better for its battery life, which totally crushes the endurance ratings between charges of your Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches, at no less than seven whole days.
The Charge 6's key advantage over its direct competitors from brands like Garmin, meanwhile, is the native Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Wallet support, which makes the activity tracker feel like a real smartwatch in a number of important ways.
The health monitoring tools are about as impressive as you expect... and pretty darn remarkable for that price point, while the full color touchscreen is by no means a pushover for a "rudimentary" fitness tracker either. In a nutshell, you get a lot of value for very little money... if you hurry.
