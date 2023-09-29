Meet Fitbit Charge 6, Google's most advanced tracker to date
After being fully leaked a few days ago, Google’s new Charge 6 fitness tracker has been officially revealed. The company’s most advanced tracker to date, Fitbit Charge 6 has been specifically designed to accurately monitor health and fitness levels.
According to Google, Charge 6 has its most accurate rate on fitness tracker. Additionally, the wearable device features the ability to connect to compatible gym equipment (NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2 and Tonal) and allows users to control YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Wallet directly from their wrists.
Apart from better heart rate accuracy, Charge 6 comes with even more personalized ways to track and stay motivated during workouts than any of the previous Fitbit trackers. The wearable device features more than 40 exercise modes, including 20 new options like HIIT, strength training and snowboarding.
Specs-wise, the Charge 6 includes an optical heart rate monitor, 3-axis accelerometer, built-in GPS + GLONASS, vibration motor, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, ambient light sensor, various sensors compatible with EXG and EDA Scan apps.
To make turn it into its most accurate fitness tracker, Google added advanced health sensors and a new machine learning algorithm. These two combined bring Charge 6 users the most accurate heart rate tracking on a Fitbit wearable device to date.
More importantly, for the first time, Google is bringing its tools to a tracker, which means Fitbit Charge 6 will have Google Maps and Google Wallet. Furthermore, the fitness tracker comes with Google’s first Accessibility feature on a Fitbit device with Zoom + Magnification.
Also, the fitness tracker has been designed to comply with a water protection rating of 5 ATM, but it’s not waterproof. Last but not least, Fitbit Charge 6 should offer up to 7 days of battery life, although the use of always-on display and SpO2 features will drain the battery faster.
Starting today, the Fitbit Charge 6 is available for pre-order online for $159.95 at the Google Store, Fitbit and select global retailers. The fitness tracker comes in three color options: Coral, Obsidian, and Porcelain.
Things that are NOT allowed: