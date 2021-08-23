Google's Fitbit Charge 5 will be far more advanced (and pricier) than the Charge 4





Not so rudimentary after all





Reportedly priced at $179, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be by far the brand's most advanced smart band , borrowing several important features from the $300 Sense smartwatch . Perhaps more impressively, it looks like this bad boy will trump the $230 Versa 3 timepiece from at least a few key standpoints, fully justifying what may sound like an exaggerated price hike over the $130 Charge 4





That's right, you'll be getting both ECG monitoring and EDA scanning for under two Benjamins, not to mention a nice little color display in lieu of the Charge 4's greyscale touchscreen and an arguably sleeker design than ever before.





Fitbit Charge 5

179 USDhttps://t.co/6bhJFPBI6x — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 22, 2021



Incredibly enough, the Charge 5 could somehow be able to keep the lights on for up to the same industry-leading 7 days between charges as its predecessor despite all of these major upgrades and add-ons.





ECG sensors, mind you, are currently reserved for the best smartwatches on the market, all of which just so happen to be much costlier than the Fitbit Charge 5, while EDA is a proprietary technology the now Google-owned company introduced with the high-end Sense to keep an eye on a wearer's stress levels.

A potentially big weapon in Google's wearable industry arsenal





In addition to all that stuff, the Charge 5 will apparently be able to produce something called a "Daily Readiness Score" and thus help you manage your fitness better by telling you when you should push your body and when it would be wiser to relax.





On top of everything, Fitbit will naturally cover all the wearable device bases as well with 24/7 heart rate tracking, a built-in GPS sensor, water resistance up to 50 meters deep, a grand total of 20 different exercise modes, automatic activity tracking, and of course, both Android and iOS support.













On that note, it will be interesting to see how much effort Big G is willing to put into advertising the Charge 5, especially with the search giant's voice assistant not expected to be supported by this particular Fitbit. While the Sense, Versa 3, Luxe, Charge 4, and Inspire 2 are all sold through the official Google Store in addition to other retail channels, Fitbit's parent company still appears to be treating the brand as an afterthought... for the time being.





Obviously, although we don't have an exact announcement or release date to share with you at the moment, we fully expect the Fitbit Charge 5 to go on sale by the end of the year. Maybe even by the end of the week considering how detailed (and polished) the newly leaked promo video looks.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

For a "rudimentary" activity tracker that's not even official yet, let alone actually up for grabs, the Fitbit Charge 5 is sure in the news a lot, leaking for the third time already in all its glory.