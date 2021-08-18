Fitbit announces new smartwatch design accessories for Sense and Versa 3

Fitbit announces new smartwatch design accessories for Sense and Versa 30
These are more stylish than those we’re reported about a couple of days ago, so they sell for a slightly higher price. Two new stylish Designer Collections, plus more new Fitbit accessory choices for Fitbit Sense and Versa smartwatches will be available for purchase starting this fall.
Additionally, Fitbit has teamed up with Victor Glemaud for a second time to bring a new collection of bands in a wide range of skin tones. The collection includes a metallic ombre band with shimmering flecks of varying nude shades that transition from light to dark, as well as a metallic stripe band with a deep brown strip down the center of a dark brown backdrop with gold flecks.