Accessories Wearables Fitbit

Fitbit announces new smartwatch design accessories for Sense and Versa 3

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Fitbit announces new smartwatch design accessories for Sense and Versa 3
Instead of launching new wearable devices, Fitbit is bringing new accessories for current products. After revealing the new Fitbit Sense in Sage Grey, and some of the new bands coming on August 25, Google has taken the wraps off even more accessories for Fitbit smartwatches.

These are more stylish than those we’re reported about a couple of days ago, so they sell for a slightly higher price. Two new stylish Designer Collections, plus more new Fitbit accessory choices for Fitbit Sense and Versa smartwatches will be available for purchase starting this fall.

The most recent Fitbit Designer Collection features style from luxury accessory brand Brother Vellies. The Brother Vellies for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 collection is available in black and oak for $55 each, and they will sell via Fitbit’s online store.



Additionally, Fitbit has teamed up with Victor Glemaud for a second time to bring a new collection of bands in a wide range of skin tones. The collection includes a metallic ombre band with shimmering flecks of varying nude shades that transition from light to dark, as well as a metallic stripe band with a deep brown strip down the center of a dark brown backdrop with gold flecks.

The Victor Glemaud for Fitbit collection for Sense and Versa 3 is now available for purchase for $40, only on Fitbit’s online store.

