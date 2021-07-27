Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Wearables Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 5 may have leaked in all its glory with a color display in tow

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The Fitbit Charge 5 may have leaked in all its glory with a color display in tow
It's no big secret that Fitbit sells some of the best fitness trackers money can buy in 2021 in addition to a couple of decidedly unremarkable smartwatches, and hot on the heels of the very stylish and reasonably affordable Luxe, the Google-owned company could be preparing to unveil yet another all-new device already.

Depicted by 9To5Google, this is clearly not meant to give today's best smartwatches a run for their money, presumably aiming to improve the already impressive features of the $130 Fitbit Charge 4 (at least for that permanently reduced price).

While we're not entirely sure just yet if the upcoming activity tracker will be dubbed Charge 5 or follow the Luxe's example and start a new product lineup, the former theory seems a lot more plausible than the latter.

Purportedly codenamed Morgan, the prospective sequel to last year's well-received and undoubtedly popular Charge 4 will apparently take inspiration from the Fitbit Luxe by sporting its very own color display. 

That would be a first for the Fitbit Charge family, whose members have so far settled for frugal greyscale touchscreens, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact the upgrade could make on the irresistible pricing and stellar battery life of "Morgan's" forerunners.

Compared to the extremely elegant, jewelry-like Luxe, the Fitbit Charge 5 will almost certainly be chunkier, with a seemingly smaller screen in tow surrounded by relatively thick bezels and thus occupying an overall wider surface.

None of the other known features should come as a surprise for Charge 4 owners, including NFC support for wrist payments, built-in GPS tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and Spotify control.

All in all, this looks and sounds like a very interesting budget-friendly product... if Fitbit manages to keep the $150 starting price unchanged and the 7-day battery life is somehow not substantially downgraded as a result of the color display inclusion.

