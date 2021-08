Fitbit Sense now available in Sage Grey, new design bands incoming

the growing influence the wellness industry has on trends impacting fashion, home interiors, art, and design







Finally, Fitbit announced several new accessories for its wearable devices. Two hook & loop bands in charcoal and coastal blue will be available for purchase for $35, along with two vegan leather bands in sand dollar and seaglass, which will sell for $50.



Those who can’t afford either of the two new accessories, Fitbit introduced two cheaper sports bands, which are available in blush/desert bloom and frost white/lunar white for just $30. Fitbit will start selling all new accessories on August 25.

Although everyone is talking about unannounced Fitbit Charge 5 , the US company revealed a completely different product: a new color version for the Fitbit Sense. Starting this week, the Fitbit Sense in sage grey/silver stainless steel is available for purchase for the same price as the other colors –$300.According to Fitbit , the new colors was inspired by “.” The company’s designers believe this specific color can induce a sense of calm.Thew new sage grey color will also be available as an infinity band, so anyone can bring this color to their wrist regardless of whether or not they own a Fitbit Sense . This one will be available starting August 25 for $30.