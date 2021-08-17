Fitbit Sense now available in Sage Grey, new design bands incoming

Fitbit Sense now available in Sage Grey, new design bands incoming0
Thew new sage grey color will also be available as an infinity band, so anyone can bring this color to their wrist regardless of whether or not they own a Fitbit Sense. This one will be available starting August 25 for $30.
Finally, Fitbit announced several new accessories for its wearable devices. Two hook & loop bands in charcoal and coastal blue will be available for purchase for $35, along with two vegan leather bands in sand dollar and seaglass, which will sell for $50.
Those who can’t afford either of the two new accessories, Fitbit introduced two cheaper sports bands, which are available in blush/desert bloom and frost white/lunar white for just $30. Fitbit will start selling all new accessories on August 25.