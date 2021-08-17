Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Accessories Wearables

FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design
The FitBit Charge 4 is among the best fitness trackers out there, judging by its popularity, likely thanks to its reasonable price, GPS and NFC capabilities, and its smart features. One thing that's arguably up for improvement is its grayscale display, considering that even super budget fitness trackers like the Mi Band 5 have one.

Well, a recent leak coming from Evan Blass (via Gizmodo) allegedly showing the upcoming FitBit Charge 5 now suggests that the grayscale display will be no more. The upcoming fitness tracker is not only redesigned, with smoother curves as opposed to the FitBit Charge 4's angular design, but it now sports a color display.

The size of the FitBit Charge 5's display appears to be similar to the display of the FitBit Charge 4, which is about one inch. In terms of thickness, the FitBit Charge 5 again looks to be similar to the 4, meaning about 35.8 millimeters.



Judging by the leaked images, the FitBit Charge 5 straps will come in at least three colors - black, cream, and blue-gray, while the body of the FitBit Charge 5 itself is shown in black, silver and gold.

We're yet to know if the FitBit Charge 5 will also come with new sensors, but we can expect the heart monitoring and blood oxygen sensors, along with GPS for location tracking and NFC for payments to make a return.

Overall, from this leak it is apparent that FitBit is finally giving its Charge fitness tracker the modernized and smoother redesign it arguably needed for a while, making it more visually stylish and appealing to the casual user.

As for when the FitBit Charge 5 is expected to release – its predecessor was released in March of 2020, while this one is presumed to be announced at a late August 2021 launch event, meaning very soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity
by Anam Hamid,  0
iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity
iPhone 13 launch brings "Time to Run" to Apple Watch 7
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPhone 13 launch brings "Time to Run" to Apple Watch 7
Apple Watch - 1; Burglar - 0. In a story that almost sounds like straight out of a movie
by Preslav Kateliev,  2
Apple Watch - 1; Burglar - 0. In a story that almost sounds like straight out of a movie
T-Mobile stops leasing phones on a Sprint plan
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile stops leasing phones on a Sprint plan
The Google Pixel 5a 5G price, carrier bonuses, and promo video leak
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The Google Pixel 5a 5G price, carrier bonuses, and promo video leak
Tinder will be getting verification with ID card or driver's license to fight against fake profiles
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Tinder will be getting verification with ID card or driver's license to fight against fake profiles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless