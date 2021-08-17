FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design





Judging by the leaked images, the FitBit Charge 5 straps will come in at least three colors - black, cream, and blue-gray, while the body of the FitBit Charge 5 itself is shown in black, silver and gold.We're yet to know if the FitBit Charge 5 will also come with new sensors, but we can expect the heart monitoring and blood oxygen sensors, along with GPS for location tracking and NFC for payments to make a return.Overall, from this leak it is apparent that FitBit is finally giving its Charge fitness tracker the modernized and smoother redesign it arguably needed for a while, making it more visually stylish and appealing to the casual user.As for when the FitBit Charge 5 is expected to release – its predecessor was released in March of 2020, while this one is presumed to be announced at a late August 2021 launch event, meaning very soon.