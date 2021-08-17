FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design

FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design0
The size of the FitBit Charge 5's display appears to be similar to the display of the FitBit Charge 4, which is about one inch. In terms of thickness, the FitBit Charge 5 again looks to be similar to the 4, meaning about 35.8 millimeters.
Judging by the leaked images, the FitBit Charge 5 straps will come in at least three colors - black, cream, and blue-gray, while the body of the FitBit Charge 5 itself is shown in black, silver and gold.
We're yet to know if the FitBit Charge 5 will also come with new sensors, but we can expect the heart monitoring and blood oxygen sensors, along with GPS for location tracking and NFC for payments to make a return.
Overall, from this leak it is apparent that FitBit is finally giving its Charge fitness tracker the modernized and smoother redesign it arguably needed for a while, making it more visually stylish and appealing to the casual user.
As for when the FitBit Charge 5 is expected to release – its predecessor was released in March of 2020, while this one is presumed to be announced at a late August 2021 launch event, meaning very soon.