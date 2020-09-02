Google further improves its already enticing Moto G Power and G Stylus deals
The latest Moto G Power and G Stylus price cuts you can claim at the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) are an improvement on the search giant's July-inaugurated discounts, which were in turn slightly higher than the markdowns offered several months before, when the phones became available for Fi subscribers in the first place.
Check out the new deals here
This obviously means you can now purchase the pen-wielding Moto G Stylus and big-battery Moto G Power at significantly lower prices than back in April. Namely, the former model costs $149 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera setup, and a 4,000mAh cell on deck, while the latter is 50 bucks cheaper than that with a larger 5,000mAh battery in tow, but half the local digital hoarding room, a humbler 16 + 8 + 2MP triple lens system, and no built-in stylus.
Apart from that, the two devices are essentially identical, with the same 6.4-inch display sporting a hole punch and a resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels, Snapdragon 665 processing power, 4 gigs of RAM, 16MP selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 10W charging capabilities, pre-installed Android 10 software, headphone jack, and premium-"looking" design made from plastic and aluminum.
To score Google's $150 discounts, you'll need to activate your favorite Moto G-series handset on a new or existing Fi account and keep said account active for 60 consecutive days. Unfortunately, new users will also have to port in an existing number from a different carrier to be eligible for the newly improved deals, which wasn't required before as far as we can remember.