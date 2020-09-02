Google further improves its already enticing Moto G Power and G Stylus deals





That type of nationwide availability often comes with regular discounts and deals, and these two budget-friendly bad boys have been no exception to that rule , both in their unlocked and network-specific variants . If you've yet to take advantage of one of the many enticing promotions from the last few months, Google Fi has a new one in store that looks pretty hard to beat.





The latest Moto G Power and G Stylus price cuts you can claim at the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) are an improvement on the search giant's July-inaugurated discounts , which were in turn slightly higher than the markdowns offered several months before , when the phones became available for Fi subscribers in the first place.













This obviously means you can now purchase the pen-wielding Moto G Stylus and big-battery Moto G Power at significantly lower prices than back in April. Namely, the former model costs $149 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera setup, and a 4,000mAh cell on deck, while the latter is 50 bucks cheaper than that with a larger 5,000mAh battery in tow, but half the local digital hoarding room, a humbler 16 + 8 + 2MP triple lens system, and no built-in stylus.





Apart from that, the two devices are essentially identical, with the same 6.4-inch display sporting a hole punch and a resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels, Snapdragon 665 processing power, 4 gigs of RAM, 16MP selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 10W charging capabilities, pre-installed Android 10 software, headphone jack, and premium-"looking" design made from plastic and aluminum.





To score Google's $150 discounts, you'll need to activate your favorite Moto G-series handset on a new or existing Fi account and keep said account active for 60 consecutive days. Unfortunately, new users will also have to port in an existing number from a different carrier to be eligible for the newly improved deals, which wasn't required before as far as we can remember.



