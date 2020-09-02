Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Motorola Android Deals Google

Google further improves its already enticing Moto G Power and G Stylus deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 02, 2020, 8:15 AM
Google further improves its already enticing Moto G Power and G Stylus deals
Unveiled all the way back in February, the Moto G Stylus and G Power took a pretty long time to reach US stores, but once that happened, the mid-rangers expanded fairly quickly from Best Buy and Motorola's own website to Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, and several other carriers and authorized retailers.

That type of nationwide availability often comes with regular discounts and deals, and these two budget-friendly bad boys have been no exception to that rule, both in their unlocked and network-specific variants. If you've yet to take advantage of one of the many enticing promotions from the last few months, Google Fi has a new one in store that looks pretty hard to beat.

The latest Moto G Power and G Stylus price cuts you can claim at the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) are an improvement on the search giant's July-inaugurated discounts, which were in turn slightly higher than the markdowns offered several months before, when the phones became available for Fi subscribers in the first place.

Check out the new deals here



This obviously means you can now purchase the pen-wielding Moto G Stylus and big-battery Moto G Power at significantly lower prices than back in April. Namely, the former model costs $149 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera setup, and a 4,000mAh cell on deck, while the latter is 50 bucks cheaper than that with a larger 5,000mAh battery in tow, but half the local digital hoarding room, a humbler 16 + 8 + 2MP triple lens system, and no built-in stylus.

Apart from that, the two devices are essentially identical, with the same 6.4-inch display sporting a hole punch and a resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels, Snapdragon 665 processing power, 4 gigs of RAM, 16MP selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 10W charging capabilities, pre-installed Android 10 software, headphone jack, and premium-"looking" design made from plastic and aluminum.

To score Google's $150 discounts, you'll need to activate your favorite Moto G-series handset on a new or existing Fi account and keep said account active for 60 consecutive days. Unfortunately, new users will also have to port in an existing number from a different carrier to be eligible for the newly improved deals, which wasn't required before as far as we can remember.

Related phones

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$180
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

