Google has the excellent Moto G Power and G Stylus mid-rangers on sale at hefty discounts









Technically, you can't choose the mobile network operator where you want to activate your ultra-affordable Moto G Power or G Stylus on straight off the bat, but after a measly 30 days, you're free to leave the Google Fi ship for whatever you might consider to be greener pastures.













Whichever of the two Snapdragon 665 mid-rangers you prefer, you're looking at scoring a decent $100 discount with (almost) no strings attached. That's an improvement over Google Fi's original Moto G Stylus and G Power promos, making the two Android 10 devices essentially irresistible for US-based bargain hunters.





At $149, it's incredibly hard to argue with the appeal of a Moto G Power packing a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery, as well as 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of storage space, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 16MP shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.





The same goes for the $199 Moto G Stylus , mind you, which does come with a smaller 4,000mAh cell in tow than its brother, but also twice the aforementioned local digital hoarding room and a significantly better triple shooter setup combining a 48MP main camera with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and the same largely useless 2MP macro sensor. Perhaps more importantly, the G Stylus also comes with... a built-in stylus for easy note-taking and image-editing purposes.





Keep in mind that Google Fi's $100 markdowns are instant and automatically applied during checkout, and if you can't afford to spend the $149 or $199 all at once, the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) will let you split those reduced prices in 24 equal monthly installments. That means you can get the big-battery Moto G Power and pen-wielding Moto G Stylus for as little as $6.21 and $8.29 a month respectively at the time of this writing.