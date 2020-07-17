Google has the excellent Moto G Power and G Stylus mid-rangers on sale at hefty discounts

Motorola Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 17, 2020, 1:43 AM
It's not always easy to make sense of Motorola's mid-range smartphone lineup, which currently includes more Moto G, Moto E, and One-series models than we can count on our fingers and toes, but you don't have to know the brand's full history to tell the G Power and G Stylus are two of the best Android devices (from any company) available on a tight budget in the US right now.

Normally priced at $249 and $299 respectively, the 6.4-inch handsets have been deeply discounted multiple times since making their commercial debut back in April. While the best deals so far have involved various carrier obligations and restrictions, the latest promotions are pretty much as straightforward as they come.

Technically, you can't choose the mobile network operator where you want to activate your ultra-affordable Moto G Power or G Stylus on straight off the bat, but after a measly 30 days, you're free to leave the Google Fi ship for whatever you might consider to be greener pastures.

Whichever of the two Snapdragon 665 mid-rangers you prefer, you're looking at scoring a decent $100 discount with (almost) no strings attached. That's an improvement over Google Fi's original Moto G Stylus and G Power promos, making the two Android 10 devices essentially irresistible for US-based bargain hunters.

At $149, it's incredibly hard to argue with the appeal of a Moto G Power packing a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery, as well as 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of storage space, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 16MP shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.

The same goes for the $199 Moto G Stylus, mind you, which does come with a smaller 4,000mAh cell in tow than its brother, but also twice the aforementioned local digital hoarding room and a significantly better triple shooter setup combining a 48MP main camera with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and the same largely useless 2MP macro sensor. Perhaps more importantly, the G Stylus also comes with... a built-in stylus for easy note-taking and image-editing purposes.

Keep in mind that Google Fi's $100 markdowns are instant and automatically applied during checkout, and if you can't afford to spend the $149 or $199 all at once, the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) will let you split those reduced prices in 24 equal monthly installments. That means you can get the big-battery Moto G Power and pen-wielding Moto G Stylus for as little as $6.21 and $8.29 a month respectively at the time of this writing.

