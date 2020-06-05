Verizon cuts Moto G Stylus price in half with new lines





















All you need to do is open a new line of wireless service at the nation's largest such provider, and $150 credit will be applied to your bill in equal monthly amounts over a period of two years.





At the end of the day, you're looking at spending just 150 bucks in one lump-sum payment or 24 monthly installments of $6.24 on a 6.4-inch device coated in an eye-catching Mystic Indigo hue, with a trendy hole punch design in tow, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 4GB RAM count, sizable 4,000mAh battery, a 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, rear-mounted fingerprint recognition technology, and a trusty old headphone jack.



