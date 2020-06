Verizon cuts Moto G Stylus price in half with new lines

That being said, it might not be as easy as it seems to choose between the two aforementioned pen-wielding newbies when taking carrier deals into consideration as well. The LG Stylo 6, for instance, which technically starts at around $250, can currently be had for as little as $25 upfront and $5 a month on a Sprint Flex Lease plan while fetching $180 over at Boost Mobile

















All you need to do is open a new line of wireless service at the nation's largest such provider, and $150 credit will be applied to your bill in equal monthly amounts over a period of two years.





At the end of the day, you're looking at spending just 150 bucks in one lump-sum payment or 24 monthly installments of $6.24 on a 6.4-inch device coated in an eye-catching Mystic Indigo hue, with a trendy hole punch design in tow, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 4GB RAM count, sizable 4,000mAh battery, a 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, rear-mounted fingerprint recognition technology, and a trusty old headphone jack.





Even without the note-taking accessory included as standard, the Moto G Stylus is an arguably great phone to purchase at $150. The pen just makes it extra-enticing, although you should know the aforementioned 2019-released LG Stylo 5 can be had for free with a new Verizon line before deciding to pull the trigger. Of course, the Moto G Stylus is lightyears ahead of that mediocre 6.2 -incher in terms of design, processing power, imaging prowess, and even battery life.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly smartphone with a built-in stylus, you probably already know your options are pretty limited. You have the recently released Moto G Stylus , the even newer LG Stylo 6 , and that's about it... unless you're also willing to consider an outdated mid-ranger like last year's LG Stylo 5