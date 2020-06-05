Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Verizon cuts Moto G Stylus price in half with new lines

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 05, 2020, 3:11 AM
If you're in the market for a budget-friendly smartphone with a built-in stylus, you probably already know your options are pretty limited. You have the recently released Moto G Stylus, the even newer LG Stylo 6, and that's about it... unless you're also willing to consider an outdated mid-ranger like last year's LG Stylo 5.

That being said, it might not be as easy as it seems to choose between the two aforementioned pen-wielding newbies when taking carrier deals into consideration as well. The LG Stylo 6, for instance, which technically starts at around $250, can currently be had for as little as $25 upfront and $5 a month on a Sprint Flex Lease plan while fetching $180 over at Boost Mobile.

The Moto G Stylus used to be even cheaper at Best Buy with upfront carrier activation, but while those killer pre-order promotions are no longer available, Verizon is now offering its customers the chance to cut the handset's price in half with (almost) no strings attached.

All you need to do is open a new line of wireless service at the nation's largest such provider, and $150 credit will be applied to your bill in equal monthly amounts over a period of two years.

At the end of the day, you're looking at spending just 150 bucks in one lump-sum payment or 24 monthly installments of $6.24 on a 6.4-inch device coated in an eye-catching Mystic Indigo hue, with a trendy hole punch design in tow, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 4GB RAM count, sizable 4,000mAh battery, a 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, rear-mounted fingerprint recognition technology, and a trusty old headphone jack.

Even without the note-taking accessory included as standard, the Moto G Stylus is an arguably great phone to purchase at $150. The pen just makes it extra-enticing, although you should know the aforementioned 2019-released LG Stylo 5 can be had for free with a new Verizon line before deciding to pull the trigger. Of course, the Moto G Stylus is lightyears ahead of that mediocre 6.2-incher in terms of design, processing power, imaging prowess, and even battery life.

Related phones

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
$290 Motorola Moto G Stylus on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

