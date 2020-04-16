Unlocked Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power now available in the US
For example, Best Buy sells the unlocked Moto G Stylus for $300, but if you don't mind activating it the same day you buy it, you can get one for as low as $150 (Sprint). On the other hand, the Moto G Power is slightly cheaper at $250, but Sprint offers one for just $150 if you activate it on its network.
Remember that you can choose between two color versions – Smoke Black and Mystic Indigo. Although both Motorola smartphones are already listed on Amazon, they aren't yet available for purchase, but they should be up for grabs by the end of the week.