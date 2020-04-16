Motorola Android

Unlocked Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power now available in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 16, 2020, 4:47 PM
Motorola debuted the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power at the beginning of the month, so if you pre-ordered either of these mid-end devices, you should start getting them today. Both phones will be available for purchase this week at various major retailers in the US, including Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon.

If you're not necessarily looking for the unlocked models, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power can be had from US carriers like AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Ting for a lot less.

For example, Best Buy sells the unlocked Moto G Stylus for $300, but if you don't mind activating it the same day you buy it, you can get one for as low as $150 (Sprint). On the other hand, the Moto G Power is slightly cheaper at $250, but Sprint offers one for just $150 if you activate it on its network.

Remember that you can choose between two color versions – Smoke Black and Mystic Indigo. Although both Motorola smartphones are already listed on Amazon, they aren't yet available for purchase, but they should be up for grabs by the end of the week.

Related phones

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

