Google may have accidentally revealed the Android 11 release date





Although this might not be etched in stone just yet, the newest version of the world's most popular mobile operating system is expected to see daylight in its final form on September 8. The news comes from none other than Michele Turner, Big G's Product Management Director of the Smart Home Ecosystem division, who definitely sounds like someone that knows what she's talking about.









The date itself is also hardly surprising, following in the footsteps of Android 10's September 3 commercial debut last year, even though we're fairly certain many of you were hoping Google would go back to the slightly earlier availability schedule of 2018 or 2017. Then again, the 2020 I/O developer conference was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a small Android 11 beta delay.





That build was released on June 10 , compared to the May 7 expansion of 2019's Android 10 beta program, which actually makes a prospective general Android 11 launch on September 8 sound like good news. Once again, though, something tells us this is little more than a tentative date or an internal target that Google could end up hitting... or pushing back by a couple of weeks or so.











