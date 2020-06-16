That long overdue Google Home sequel could be right around the corner





Of course, smart speakers are not smartphones, so it wasn't that big of a deal that Google left the 2016-released device unupgraded the next year... or even the year after that. But enough is enough, and while the Google Home was certainly a worthy rival for Amazon's trend-setting Echo back at launch, the undisputed market leader has reached its third generation already.





Clearly, Big G needs to bring some serious audio improvements to the table and perhaps a facelift as well to keep up with the surprisingly powerful, relatively compact, and decidedly elegant 2019 Echo . Although 9To5Google's "sources familiar with the matter" can confirm such a product is indeed in the works, there are almost no details to share on either feature upgrades or possible design revisions.





All we know is the second-gen Google Home will "look unassuming and familiar" while sounding better than its forerunner (well, duh). Naturally, we don't expect this thing to match the audio capabilities of the high-end Google Home Max, but unfortunately, current speculation calls for a higher price point than that of the original Google Home.





Available back in the day for $129, the search giant's direct rival to Amazon's $100 Echo received many discounts over its lifetime, including a permanent one to $99 and a recent clearance cut to 30 bucks . By the way, in case you're wondering, that dirt-cheap ship appears to have sailed, and the OG smart speaker is probably gone for good.





Purportedly codenamed Prince, the second-gen Google Home is unlikely to be called the Google Home 2, although it remains unclear how the Nest brand will be incorporated. Our money is on a Nest Home moniker, but if you consider the Nest Mini and Nest Hub names, a simple Nest label would make more sense. Maybe a Nest (2nd gen) to correspond to the somewhat confusing Nest Mini (2nd gen) name of the Google Home Mini sequel.



