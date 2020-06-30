iOS 14 vs Android 11: Preliminary comparison

iOS 14 vs Android 11: Home screen

iOS 14 vs Android 11: Widgets









iOS 14 vs Android 11: Recent apps

iOS 14 is still utilizing the same recent apps setup that has been around for a few versions of the OS. Meanwhile, Android employs a recent apps' view that's not that informative and only displays one app at a time, with only a slight hint of the more recent app to the left. iOS 14 is still utilizing the same recent apps setup that has been around for a few versions of the OS. Meanwhile, Android employs a recent apps' view that's not that informative and only displays one app at a time, with only a slight hint of the more recent app to the left.









iOS 14 vs Android 11: Quick Settings

The big change in Android 11 is the music player widget in the quick settings menu, which not only saves some visual free estate, but also looks swell. iOS 14, on the other hand, is unchanged, apart from the new toggles that are available. The big change in Android 11 is the music player widget in the quick settings menu, which not only saves some visual free estate, but also looks swell. iOS 14, on the other hand, is unchanged, apart from the new toggles that are available.









iOS 14 vs Android 11: Settings

No major changes here - both Settings menus are pretty much the same as usual. Both iOS 14 and Android 11 have dark modes, employing different shades of dark gray. iOS 14 has automatic wallpaper dimming for select stock wallpapers, but Android 11 doesn't.









iOS 14 vs Android 11: Apps drawers

iOS 14 now basically has an app drawer that houses all of your apps as well as those ones you don't want to delete but don't want on your home screen either. Android has had an app drawer for ages now, and Android 11 is no different in this particular regard. Which one do you like best?







iOS 14 vs Android 11: Camera

iOS 14 now basically has an app drawer that houses all of your apps as well as those ones you don't want to delete but don't want on your home screen either. Android has had an app drawer for ages now, and Android 11 is no different in this particular regard. Which one do you like best? The camera interfaces remain mostly unchanged in either iOS 14 and Android 11.





So, that's pretty much it! Which one do you feel has the better overall looks?

So, that's pretty much it! Which one do you feel has the better overall looks?

Android 11's home screen is pretty much unchanged aside from the new dock which shows some recent and suggested apps you might want to use at that exact time. With iOS 14, the home screen is pretty much reinvented with the introduction of widgets on the home screens.Yes, widgets are quite possibly the highlight feature of iOS 14, but let's not forget that Android 11 was the first OS to implement these. Yet, due to one reason or another, Android widgets have certainly fell out of fashion with time.