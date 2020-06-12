Check to see if your phone will be eligible to join the Android 11 beta program

Select non-Pixel handsets will soon be able to join the Android 11 beta program









Keep in mind that once you join the Android 11 beta program, you are part of the program until the final version of Android 11 drops. No matter how buggy the betas are, or how fast the battery on your Pixel drains, you cannot return to Android 10 unless you completely wipe your device by performing a factory reset. That is why you should wait until the third beta is available to join the beta program if your Pixel happens to be your daily driver. If you just happen to own a Pixel 2 or later and it is collecting dust in a drawer, say to yourself "what the heck" and install Android 11 beta 1. You'll be the envy of most of your Android toting friends and family. Unless they own a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro













Near the end of the month, eight more Android devices will be allowed to tap into the keg that we call the Android 11 beta program. These models include:





More will be joining the party over the next few weeks. We expect to see the second beta for Android 11 released in July followed by the third beta in August. The final version of Android 11 should be disseminated in September.



