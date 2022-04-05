Garmin's next big wearable leaks in full with non-color touchscreen













On the bright side, Garmin does at least plan to substantially expand the size of the Vivosmart 4's grayscale OLED display for its long overdue successor. The new non-color touchscreen is expected to be marketed as 66 percent larger than its predecessor, which currently measures a modest 0.26 x 0.7 inches.









This important upgrade should make all the health and wellness data much easier to read, but in terms of things like sensors and fitness tracking features, there don't seem to be any big improvements or add-ons in the pipeline. There are no words on the Vivosmart 5 matching the built-in GPS functionality or ECG monitoring of the Fitbit Charge 5, but you will definitely be able to keep an eye on your sleep, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, hydration, and stress (among others).





Purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to seven days between charges, just like its aforementioned arch-rival, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 should do an exceptionally good job of monitoring your various workouts and sporting activities, including everything from swimming to good old fashioned running, cycling, hiking, and more.





Unless we're missing a key selling point or major distinguishing feature, this thing will clearly need to be a lot cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 5 to succeed, which Roland Quandt cannot confirm or deny at the moment. There's no release date to report for the time being either, but something tells us all of these details shall come out sooner rather than later.




