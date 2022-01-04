Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Wearables Garmin

Garmin launches stylish Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Garmin launches stylish Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport smartwatches
Following the leak two weeks ago, Garmin has taken the wraps off its new smartwatches, the Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport. While both promise the same level of quality that Garmin’s products are known for, the Venu 2 Plus costs nearly three times more than the Vivomove Sport.

Granted, the Venu 2 Plus comes with a built-in GPS and allows users to take calls and send texts from their wrists. Furthermore, the smartwatch fully supports multiple voice assistants, including Bixby, Google Assistant, and Siri, which can also be used to control compatible smart home devices.

With the Venu 2 Plus, Garmin wants you to know that you’ll be getting not just a simple smartwatch, but one that capable of all-day health monitoring. That being said, the Venu 2 Plus comes with the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available from all Garmin wearable devices, including heart rate, advanced sleep with sleep score, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse Ox, all-day stress, hydration, and women’s health (menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking).



Additionally, the smartwatch includes something called “Body Battery” energy monitoring, which shows users how “charged” their body is and the draining effects of stress and exercise. Also, the Health Snapshot feature logs a two-minute window of key health stats and generates a report users can share with a health care provider. It’s something similar that Fitbit has been offering for a while, but keep in mind that these health reports aren’t 100% accurate.

Fitness-wise, the Venu 2 Plus includes more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps such as walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and many more.

It’s also compatible with multiple music streaming services so you can download up to 650 songs including playlists from Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify. Contactless payments support is included too via Garmin Pay, as well as smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, news, and more. Of course, just like most modern smartwatches, the Venu 2 Plus works with either Android or Apple devices.

When it comes to design, the Venu 2 Plus looks more stylish than most Garmin smartwatches. The wearable device boasts a stunning AMOELD display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and always-on mode.

According to Garmin, the Venu 2 Plus should offer up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS + music mode. Moreover, the smartwatch features rapid battery recharge with 10 minutes of charging adding up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS + music battery life.

As far as price and availability goes, the Venu 2 Plus isn’t that expensive at all by Garmin’s standards. Fans of the brand can pick up the Venu 2 Plus right now for just $450 via Garmin’s online store. It’s available in three colors (Silver, Slate, and Cream) with a 43mm watch case, stainless steel bezel and a comfy 20mm industry-standard quick release silicone band.

Vivomove Sport is an entry-level hybrid smartwatch


Moving on to the second Garmin wearable device announced today, the Vivomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch that combines the traditional look of an analog watch with the connected features of a smartwatch.

It’s a much cheaper, yet more stylish alternative to the Venu 2 Plus. It doesn’t come with a built-in GPS, but it does feature the entire health and fitness suite of tools that the more expensive Venu 2 Plus has.

Fun fact: the Vivomove Sport has been designed with real ticking watch hands and a hidden display that only appears when you need. Whenever you interact with the touchscreen, the hands dynamically move away.



Since its battery is a bit smaller, the Vivomove Sport offers only up 5 days in smartwatch mode with up to an additional day in watch mode. Smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media update and alerts are supported too, however, only Android users can respond to texts.

The Vivomove Sport is now available for purchase in four different colors (Cool Mint, Black, Cocoa and Ivory) for just $180 via Garmin’s online store.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

These are the official OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specs, and it's looking good
by Rado Minkov,  0
These are the official OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specs, and it's looking good
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G coming to UScellular next week
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G coming to UScellular next week
Phones with best battery life - updated January 2022
by Radoslav Minkov,  83
Phones with best battery life - updated January 2022
Microsoft Senior Director says Android 11 for OG Surface Duo is just a "few weeks" away
by Alan Friedman,  0
Microsoft Senior Director says Android 11 for OG Surface Duo is just a "few weeks" away
Oppo's 5G Find X5 series to employ both Qualcomm and MediaTek AP chipsets
by Alan Friedman,  0
Oppo's 5G Find X5 series to employ both Qualcomm and MediaTek AP chipsets
Google rolls out the year's first Pixel monthly update, but the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro must wait
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Google rolls out the year's first Pixel monthly update, but the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro must wait
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless