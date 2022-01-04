Garmin launches stylish Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport smartwatches

Garmin launches stylish Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport smartwatches0
Granted, the Venu 2 Plus comes with a built-in GPS and allows users to take calls and send texts from their wrists. Furthermore, the smartwatch fully supports multiple voice assistants, including Bixby, Google Assistant, and Siri, which can also be used to control compatible smart home devices.
Additionally, the smartwatch includes something called “Body Battery” energy monitoring, which shows users how “charged” their body is and the draining effects of stress and exercise. Also, the Health Snapshot feature logs a two-minute window of key health stats and generates a report users can share with a health care provider. It’s something similar that Fitbit has been offering for a while, but keep in mind that these health reports aren’t 100% accurate.
Fitness-wise, the Venu 2 Plus includes more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps such as walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and many more.
Spotify. Contactless payments support is included too via Garmin Pay, as well as smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, news, and more. Of course, just like most modern smartwatches, the Venu 2 Plus works with either Android or Apple devices.
When it comes to design, the Venu 2 Plus looks more stylish than most Garmin smartwatches. The wearable device boasts a stunning AMOELD display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and always-on mode.
As far as price and availability goes, the Venu 2 Plus isn’t that expensive at all by Garmin’s standards. Fans of the brand can pick up the Venu 2 Plus right now for just $450 via Garmin’s online store. It’s available in three colors (Silver, Slate, and Cream) with a 43mm watch case, stainless steel bezel and a comfy 20mm industry-standard quick release silicone band.
Moving on to the second Garmin wearable device announced today, the Vivomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch that combines the traditional look of an analog watch with the connected features of a smartwatch.
It’s a much cheaper, yet more stylish alternative to the Venu 2 Plus. It doesn’t come with a built-in GPS, but it does feature the entire health and fitness suite of tools that the more expensive Venu 2 Plus has.
Fun fact: the Vivomove Sport has been designed with real ticking watch hands and a hidden display that only appears when you need. Whenever you interact with the touchscreen, the hands dynamically move away.
Since its battery is a bit smaller, the Vivomove Sport offers only up 5 days in smartwatch mode with up to an additional day in watch mode. Smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media update and alerts are supported too, however, only Android users can respond to texts.
According to Garmin, the Venu 2 Plus should offer up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS + music mode. Moreover, the smartwatch features rapid battery recharge with 10 minutes of charging adding up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS + music battery life.
Vivomove Sport is an entry-level hybrid smartwatch
The Vivomove Sport is now available for purchase in four different colors (Cool Mint, Black, Cocoa and Ivory) for just $180 via Garmin’s online store.