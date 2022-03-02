 This is Garmin’s new diving-centered sports watch—the Descent G1 - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Wearables Garmin

This is Garmin’s new diving-centered sports watch—the Descent G1

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
This is Garmin’s new diving-centered sports watch—the Descent G1
We have come to a point where smartwatches are some of the most popular mobile devices besides our phones and audio ware. Some of the most obvious and popular examples are, of course, the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch series and soon Google might also join them with the rumored Pixel Watch.

However, these are the more, let’s say “mainstream” options out there. On the other side of the spectrum, we have the more specialized and sports-focused watches like the new recently released Descent G1 from Garmin.

Now, it is no secret that Garmin is a household name in the sports watch industry. Since the beginning of 2022, it has already come out with new models such as the stylish Garmin Venu 2 (currently on sale), and the rugged Garmin Instinct 2.

The Garmin Descent G1 in a nutshell


The Garmin Descent G1 is Garmin’s latest and greatest sports watch intended for, but not exclusively, divers. It comes in two variants: a solar-powered model and a non-solar. Needless to say, the former is a bit pricier coming in at $649.99 and the latter at $549.99. Other than that, there is no difference between the two.

Being a sports watch focused on diving, it goes without saying that Garmin Descent G1 comes with a variety of dive modes:

  • Apnea
  • Apnea hunt
  • Gauge
  • Gas dives (single and multiple)
  • Closed-circuit rebreather

To aid you alongside any of these modes the Descent G1 can show temperature, depth, dive time, time to surface (TTS) and no-decompression limit (NDL) alerts. It can also track the gas mix, decompression, ascent, and descent rates, as well as safety stop information. Of course, there is a GPS inside as well.

Durability-wise, the Garmin Descent G1’s water resistance can withstand depths of up to 100 meters. It has leak-proof buttons, fiber-reinforced polymer on the bezel and case, and its lens is made from sapphire crystal making it scratch-resistant.

Besides the diving-related features, the Garmin Descent G1 also comes with profiles for cycling, running, yoga, golf, surfing, and more. In other words, it is a full-fledged sport watch outside the water too.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest Pixel 7 Pro renders (and video) show small change to camera bar
by Alan Friedman,  0
Latest Pixel 7 Pro renders (and video) show small change to camera bar
Samsung found to be limiting performance of its smartphones
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung found to be limiting performance of its smartphones
Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one
Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates
Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds
Google has been quietly buying IP as it seeks to take the Pixel Buds to the top of the TWS market
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google has been quietly buying IP as it seeks to take the Pixel Buds to the top of the TWS market
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless