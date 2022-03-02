This is Garmin’s new diving-centered sports watch—the Descent G1

This is Garmin’s new diving-centered sports watch—the Descent G10
However, these are the more, let’s say “mainstream” options out there. On the other side of the spectrum, we have the more specialized and sports-focused watches like the new recently released Descent G1 from Garmin.
Now, it is no secret that Garmin is a household name in the sports watch industry. Since the beginning of 2022, it has already come out with new models such as the stylish Garmin Venu 2 (currently on sale), and the rugged Garmin Instinct 2.
The Garmin Descent G1 in a nutshell
The Garmin Descent G1 is Garmin’s latest and greatest sports watch intended for, but not exclusively, divers. It comes in two variants: a solar-powered model and a non-solar. Needless to say, the former is a bit pricier coming in at $649.99 and the latter at $549.99. Other than that, there is no difference between the two.
Being a sports watch focused on diving, it goes without saying that Garmin Descent G1 comes with a variety of dive modes:
- Apnea
- Apnea hunt
- Gauge
- Gas dives (single and multiple)
- Closed-circuit rebreather
To aid you alongside any of these modes the Descent G1 can show temperature, depth, dive time, time to surface (TTS) and no-decompression limit (NDL) alerts. It can also track the gas mix, decompression, ascent, and descent rates, as well as safety stop information. Of course, there is a GPS inside as well.
Durability-wise, the Garmin Descent G1’s water resistance can withstand depths of up to 100 meters. It has leak-proof buttons, fiber-reinforced polymer on the bezel and case, and its lens is made from sapphire crystal making it scratch-resistant.
Besides the diving-related features, the Garmin Descent G1 also comes with profiles for cycling, running, yoga, golf, surfing, and more. In other words, it is a full-fledged sport watch outside the water too.
Things that are NOT allowed: