This is Garmin’s new diving-centered sports watch—the Descent G1

We have come to a point where smartwatches are some of the most popular mobile devices besides our phones and audio ware. Some of the most obvious and popular examples are, of course, the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch series and soon Google might also join them with the rumored Pixel Watch However, these are the more, let’s say “mainstream” options out there. On the other side of the spectrum, we have the more specialized and sports-focused watches like the new recently released Descent G1 from Garmin.Now, it is no secret that Garmin is a household name in the sports watch industry. Since the beginning of 2022, it has already come out with new models such as the stylish Garmin Venu 2 (currently on sale) , and the rugged Garmin Instinct 2 The Garmin Descent G1 is Garmin’s latest and greatest sports watch intended for, but not exclusively, divers. It comes in two variants: a solar-powered model and a non-solar. Needless to say, the former is a bit pricier coming in at $649.99 and the latter at $549.99. Other than that, there is no difference between the two.Being a sports watch focused on diving, it goes without saying that Garmin Descent G1 comes with a variety of dive modes:To aid you alongside any of these modes the Descent G1 can show temperature, depth, dive time, time to surface (TTS) and no-decompression limit (NDL) alerts. It can also track the gas mix, decompression, ascent, and descent rates, as well as safety stop information. Of course, there is a GPS inside as well.Durability-wise, the Garmin Descent G1’s water resistance can withstand depths of up to 100 meters. It has leak-proof buttons, fiber-reinforced polymer on the bezel and case, and its lens is made from sapphire crystal making it scratch-resistant.Besides the diving-related features, the Garmin Descent G1 also comes with profiles for cycling, running, yoga, golf, surfing, and more. In other words, it is a full-fledged sport watch outside the water too.