The Garmin Fenix 7 is finally here with a surprising new feature

The Garmin Fenix 7 is finally here with a surprising new feature0
The Fenix 7 series was officially released today, with a starting price of $700. There are three sizes to choose from in total: Fenix 7S (42mm), Fenix 7 (47mm), and Fenix 7X (51mm). You can also pick between the standard edition, a solar one that allows the battery to be charged by staying in the sun, or a solar sapphire edition that adds the scratch-resistant lens in the mix.
Now, just as a side note here, a smartwatch with no touchscreen might seem weird for folk who are not too big on training and exercising. However, such activities usually include rough outdoor conditions, which a touch screen doesn’t quite play well with. While the Fenix 7 series has a touchscreen, it locks automatically throughout activity tracking to avoid accidents.
On the software side, the Fenix 7 comes with a myriad of advanced training tools. Some of these include Recovery Time Advison, which tells you when you’ve fully recovered, Real-Time Stamina that lets you know how much energy you have left, and more.