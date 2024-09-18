Now's your chance to snag the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at lower prices with this ultra-rare Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Gather round, gather round, for we have an ultra-rare deal to share with you. It's a discount on none other than the Garmin Vivoactive 5, the affordable Garmin timepiece with a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen! This wearable hasn't been on sale since June, meaning you're getting a once-in-a-blue-moon chance to save some money on it. So, don't think twice and score 17% off it via Amazon's head-turning offer!
The last time we came across this fella at lower prices, users could save 19% on it. So, the current discount isn't the highest we've seen. Nevertheless, as noted, the Garmin Watch hasn't been under its usual retail price of almost $300 in quite some time. By the way, you can also find the $50 discount at Best Buy and Walmart, in case you prefer one of these sellers.
But that's not the best thing about it. What really makes it stand out from options like the Galaxy Watch 7 is the battery life. With the Garmin, you get as much as 11 days of use between charges in smartwatch mode. Even with the always-on function, you can wear it for four days per charge.
Ultimately, the Vivoactive 5 is an option most users would be happy to have. And while you can seldom find it at discounted prices, Amazon currently sells all paintjobs at an irresistible 17% markdown! Grab yours while you still can.
The last time we came across this fella at lower prices, users could save 19% on it. So, the current discount isn't the highest we've seen. Nevertheless, as noted, the Garmin Watch hasn't been under its usual retail price of almost $300 in quite some time. By the way, you can also find the $50 discount at Best Buy and Walmart, in case you prefer one of these sellers.
The Vivoactive 5 is easily one of the best smartwatches in the ~$300 price range. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with always-on functionality and has over 30 built-in sports apps. Designed to help you track your performance in all sorts of settings, this fella also has special features like Workout Benefit. That one is designed to help you better understand how an activity affects your body and how much time you need to recover.
You also get extensive health monitoring features, including but not limited to wrist-based heart rate measurements, morning reports, stress and sleep tracking and women's health insights. As if that's not enough, this timepiece detects naps and lets you store music directly on your wrist.
But that's not the best thing about it. What really makes it stand out from options like the Galaxy Watch 7 is the battery life. With the Garmin, you get as much as 11 days of use between charges in smartwatch mode. Even with the always-on function, you can wear it for four days per charge.
Ultimately, the Vivoactive 5 is an option most users would be happy to have. And while you can seldom find it at discounted prices, Amazon currently sells all paintjobs at an irresistible 17% markdown! Grab yours while you still can.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Sep, 2024Now's your chance to snag the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at lower prices with this ultra-rare Amazon deal
17 Sep, 2024The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S is $100 off and a great bargain at Best Buy
14 Sep, 2024The feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 4S shines even brighter after a hefty discount on Amazon
12 Sep, 2024The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a true gym rat's dream with Best Buy's current discount
11 Sep, 2024The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: