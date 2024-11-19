The grossly overlooked Garmin Venu Sq 2 is on sale at an amazing pre-Black Friday discount





The Venu Sq 2 is the latest such product we're putting a spotlight on today, and while this is certainly a far less popular model than the likes of the Venu 3, Venu 3S, The Venu Sq 2 is the latest such product we're putting a spotlight on today, and while this is certainly a far less popular model than the likes of the Venu 3, Venu 3S, Vivoactive 5 , and even the ultra-expensive Epix Gen 2 Sapphire, its mainstream appeal is substantially boosted by a new $100 price cut.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, 40mm, 1.41-Inch AMOLED Display with 360 x 320 Pixel Resolution, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy, Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Garmin Coach, Built-in Sports Apps, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Anodized Aluminum Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Two Color Options $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Normally available for $249.99, the aptly named square-shaped timepiece is now cheaper than ever before in two colorways that couldn't be any more different if you tried to obtain them in a lab. We're talking a very "serious", businessy slate and shadow gray combination, as well as a more eye-catching, fun, and laid-back "cool mint" hue.





If you're thinking of waiting a few more days to see what other Black Friday smartwatch promotions will be on offer at Amazon and other major US retailers, you should probably know that Best Buy appears to have already run out of its Venu Sq 2 inventory.





That could be a singular and temporary situation... or not, so don't be surprised if Amazon follows its arch-rival's example soon. Released more than two years ago, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is likely to be permanently discontinued at some point in the near future, which means that it could be extremely unwise to snub this very compelling pre-Black Friday 2024 offer.





Now, I'm not going to tell you that this is the best smartwatch in the world, but it's definitely not the worst either, and its 11-day battery life, reasonably high-quality AMOLED display, and many handy health monitoring tools should make you stop overlooking and undervaluing it for a second.



Recommended Stories

Capable of keeping an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, body battery energy levels, stress levels, menstrual cycle (where applicable), blood oxygen saturation, hydration, respiration, and of course, daily training sessions, the Venu Sq 2 is arguably worth significantly more than what it currently costs... despite not looking anywhere near as stylish as a newer and pricier Venu 3.