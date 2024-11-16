The affordable Garmin Vivoactive 5 drops to an all-time low at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Garmin fans on a budget have just been given an incredible, first-time chance to get the Vivoactive 5 for 33% off. That's no joke—Amazon is selling the timepiece at a jaw-dropping $100 discount, which brings it under the $200 mark. Since we've previously seen the wearable retail for about $240 at the lowest, we'd say this is one bargain you simply can't afford to miss.
If you were wondering, this $100 price cut is absolutely unprecedented on Amazon. More importantly, we haven't seen other sellers launch the discount, meaning the Garmin Watch is now at a new all-time low! Unquestionably attractive, Amazon's promo doesn't apply to all colorways. You can only score the $100 price cut on the Ivory and Orchid models; the ones in Black and Navy arrive at $90 off.
The splendid battery life aside, the Vivoactive 5 features a stainless steel case and an OLED screen, which is a joy to look at. The model also promises highly accurate health and wellness tracking capabilities, so it's no wonder that active people prefer it over some of the best smartwatches.
Put simply, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an incredible smartwatch that's now heavily discounted. Don't sleep on it and act fast on Amazon's sale, for we don't know just how long it'll last.
Offering advanced health and wellness tracking without breaking the bank, this Garmin Watch stands out primarily with its excellent battery life. You can squeeze in some four days of use between charges, and that's with an Always-on display. Now, even the Galaxy Watch Ultra, a much more premium model, can't deliver.
This puppy supports tracking of countless activities, including yoga and swimming. Plus, it offers Daily Suggested Workouts and even a training readiness score. The latter helps better determine the optimal time for working out. Sleep tracking and nap detection, heart rate tracking, and all the rest of the health-oriented features are also on deck.
