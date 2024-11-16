Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

The affordable Garmin Vivoactive 5 drops to an all-time low at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Garmin fans on a budget have just been given an incredible, first-time chance to get the Vivoactive 5 for 33% off. That's no joke—Amazon is selling the timepiece at a jaw-dropping $100 discount, which brings it under the $200 mark. Since we've previously seen the wearable retail for about $240 at the lowest, we'd say this is one bargain you simply can't afford to miss.

The excellent Garmin Vivoactive 5 is $100 off

Attention, bargain hunters! The affordable Garmin Vivoactive 5, the smartwatch with a four-day battery life with always-on screen, is now $100 off on Amazon. That's a new, all-time low price for the timepiece, and it significantly trumps every other discount we've seen so far. Don't miss out and save big before it's too late.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

If you were wondering, this $100 price cut is absolutely unprecedented on Amazon. More importantly, we haven't seen other sellers launch the discount, meaning the Garmin Watch is now at a new all-time low! Unquestionably attractive, Amazon's promo doesn't apply to all colorways. You can only score the $100 price cut on the Ivory and Orchid models; the ones in Black and Navy arrive at $90 off.

Offering advanced health and wellness tracking without breaking the bank, this Garmin Watch stands out primarily with its excellent battery life. You can squeeze in some four days of use between charges, and that's with an Always-on display. Now, even the Galaxy Watch Ultra, a much more premium model, can't deliver.

The splendid battery life aside, the Vivoactive 5 features a stainless steel case and an OLED screen, which is a joy to look at. The model also promises highly accurate health and wellness tracking capabilities, so it's no wonder that active people prefer it over some of the best smartwatches.

This puppy supports tracking of countless activities, including yoga and swimming. Plus, it offers Daily Suggested Workouts and even a training readiness score. The latter helps better determine the optimal time for working out. Sleep tracking and nap detection, heart rate tracking, and all the rest of the health-oriented features are also on deck.

Put simply, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an incredible smartwatch that's now heavily discounted. Don't sleep on it and act fast on Amazon's sale, for we don't know just how long it'll last.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.

