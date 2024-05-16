Amazon launches a Garmin Venu 3 deal, landing it at a new all-time low price
Are you searching for a suitable Galaxy Watch 6 Classic alternative? In case you’re not a particular Apple fan, the Garmin Venu 3 might be the right choice. This timepiece was released in the summer of last year but rarely sees any discounts at Amazon. Fortunately, that’s not the case right now, as you can get the model in Black at an unprecedented 13% discount.
As far as we know, the 45mm version has received only four notable discounts on Amazon since its release. None of them have been as generous as the current offer, though. As if that’s not enough, you won’t find the same promo at Best Buy, while Walmart only sells it at that price from a third-party seller. So, we recommend playing it safe and getting yours straight from the e-commerce giant.
This Garmin model beats many of the best smartwatches on the battery life front. Unlike the Vivoactive 5, it also has an integrated microphone. It lets you handle phone calls straight from your wrist, so long as you connect it to your compatible smartphone.
Let’s not forget that this bad boy features an impressive range of activity profiles. Those include but aren’t limited to skiing, tennis, badminton, pool swimming, HIIT, and elliptical training. While the Vivoactive 5 lacks a barometric altimeter, this wearable has one on deck, letting you enjoy some climbing activities.
The brand cut no corners with sensors, either. You have hydration levels, sleep coaching, all-day stress measurements, body battery energy monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. The timepiece can also take an ECG.
Then again, as hinted previously, the multi-day battery life is what makes the Venu 3 stand out among its competitors. It offers up to 14 days of use in smartwatch mode. And if you constantly keep the beautiful OLED screen on, you can get up to five days of use.
Although it may have an extremely user-friendly interface like some of the best smartwatches for Android lovers, the Venu 3 still gets the job done. Also, navigating through this one shouldn’t be a pain if you’re used to Garmin’s pieces.
If you like what this smartwatch puts to the table, we recommend getting yours at 13% off. The Amazon deal might disappear at any time given time, so it pays to act fast.
