It's not too late to snag the wonderful Garmin Venu 3 at discounted prices on Amazon
Did you know that the impressive Garmin Venu 3 is still available at its best (so far) price on Amazon? Well, now you do! In case you missed it, the exciting offer first became available last month, letting you save $60 on this top-class smartwatch for Android lovers. Contrary to our expectations, this promo is still active, and it’s now better (albeit not too much).
At the time of writing, you can save $61 on the model in Black. We know it’s not all considerably different, but it’s still better than nothing. The 45mm Venu 3 can typically set you back about $450, meaning it can now be yours for less than $390.
While it may not be the best smartwatch of all time, this Garmin wearable is no slouch when it comes to keeping you well aware of your overall health and wellness. Like most of the brand’s options, this one has ample activity profiles, covering everything from cycling to martial arts and snowboarding.
It’s not just the fact that it can track almost everything you do that makes the Venu 3 a great choice. This bad boy has (almost) all the smarts you need. For instance, it boasts a beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen while retaining three physical buttons that may sometimes come in handy.
Last but surely not least, just like every other Garmin watch, this puppy packs incredible battery life. You can expect it to last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, which is impressivе.
Overall, the Venu 3 is a superb choice for users who are sick and tired of overnight charging and don’t care much for non-touchscreen wearables. It provides the right balance between smarts and long use between charges, plus it’s still available at lower prices on Amazon. Don’t miss out!
