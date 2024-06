It's not too late to snag the wonderful Garmin Venu 3 at discounted prices on Amazon

The Garmin Venu 3 (Black) is 14% off on Amazon The incredible Garmin Venu 3 is still under the spotlight on Amazon. The wearable is currently $61 cheaper (Black model only), which is also the lowest price we've seen for the 45mm wearable so far. It's equipped with a beautiful OLED screen with Always-On functionality, features many activity profiles, and offers multi-day battery life. Get yours today and save 13% on Amazon. $61 off (14%) Buy at Amazon

At the time of writing, you can save $61 on the model in Black. We know it’s not all considerably different, but it’s still better than nothing. The 45mm Venu 3 can typically set you back about $450, meaning it can now be yours for less than $390.While it may not be the best smartwatch of all time, this Garmin wearable is no slouch when it comes to keeping you well aware of your overall health and wellness. Like most of the brand’s options, this one has ample activity profiles, covering everything from cycling to martial arts and snowboarding.It’s not just the fact that it can track almost everything you do that makes the Venu 3 a great choice. This bad boy has (almost) all the smarts you need. For instance, it boasts a beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen while retaining three physical buttons that may sometimes come in handy.The timepiece also has a microphone, letting you handle phone calls when paired with your nearby smartphone. And it’s sensor-rich, too! The Venu 3 tracks your heart rate, stress levels, sleep, and more.Last but surely not least, just like every other Garmin watch , this puppy packs incredible battery life. You can expect it to last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, which is impressivе.Overall, the Venu 3 is a superb choice for users who are sick and tired of overnight charging and don’t care much for non-touchscreen wearables. It provides the right balance between smarts and long use between charges, plus it’s still available at lower prices on Amazon. Don’t miss out!