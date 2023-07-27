This Garmin smartwatch is an exceptional Apple Watch Series 8 alternative at this huge new discount

Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Are you looking for the best smartwatch money can buy right now? Depending on where your allegiances lie between the industry's top two vendors, your resounding answer is probably either the hot new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or last year's yet-to-be-refreshed Apple Watch Series 8.

But what if you're not necessarily devoted for life to the global smartwatch market leaders and are willing to also consider an underdog or dark horse like, say, Garmin? Well, in that case you can get the robust-feeling, elegant-looking, and decidedly feature-packed Venu 2 today at an amazing price from Walmart.

Garmin Venu 2

GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility
$138 off (35%)
$261 55
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

This bad boy is obviously not as new as the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic, and with a proprietary Garmin OS, it doesn't support quite as many popular apps and services as the watchOS and Wear OS-powered competition either. The battery life, on the other hand, is a massive advantage over the best Apple and Samsung wearables (yes, even the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro), at up to 11 days (yes, days) of continuous running time in "smartwatch mode."

Of course, you will have to be extremely frugal with your GPS use and music streaming to squeeze more than a day or two of endurance between charges out of the Venu 2, but at least you get the possibility of unrivaled stamina, especially in a "battery saver smartwatch mode" that can bump your running times all the way up to 12 days before needing to hug a wall.

At the low, low price of $261.55 (down from a $399.99 MSRP), the Garmin Venu 2 offers a bunch of other surprisingly premium features and advanced health monitoring tools, including everything from heart rate, stress, sleep, and body battery energy tracking to a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels and optional always-on functionality (that will naturally negatively impact your battery life).

In case you're wondering, the same Android and iOS-compatible device currently available at Walmart for just a little over 260 bucks is still priced at its full $399.99 on Garmin's official US website while fetching no less than $350 on Amazon. Granted, we have seen the Venu 2 listed for (slightly) less than $261.55 in the past, but there are no guarantees that deal will ever return, which means it's probably wise not to waste any time and get your Walmart shopping done ASAP.

