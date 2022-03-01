 The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
Unlike market leaders Apple and Samsung, Garmin sells many different smartwatches aimed at different types of consumers. Of course, it's not always easy to tell what category of user you fall into, but if you're not a professional athlete or hardcore outdoor enthusiast, you might be better served by a member of the Venu family than an Instinct or Fenix-series device.

That's especially true if you also happen to dig sharp AMOLED touchscreens and elegant circular designs more than a monochrome timepiece built like a tank, although that obviously means you'll have to settle for shorter-than-unlimited battery life as well.

The good news is the decidedly stylish Garmin Venu 2 can be purchased right now for as little as $279.99 with a 1.3-inch display in tow and a 45mm "slate" case. That's down from a regular price of $399.99, marking a new all-time high discount for the feature-packed smartwatch... at GameStop checkout.

Check out the unprecedented deal here



Keep in mind that you'll actually need to add the Android and iPhone-compatible device to your cart to see the $120 markdown reflected to your order, and if you do the same for the silver-coated 45mm model, the aforementioned MSRP will also drop to a reasonable $319.99.

Unveiled almost a year ago, this bad boy is still one of Garmin's best "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives (alongside the hot new and very lightly upgraded Venu 2 Plus), which in turn makes it without a doubt one of the overall best smartwatches available in 2022

Despite lacking potentially life-saving features like ECG and fall detection, the health monitoring arsenal is pretty impressive, especially for the sub-$300 category, including everything from stress to sleep, "body battery" energy, blood oxygen saturation, hydration, respiration, and menstrual cycle tracking. 

The aforementioned AMOLED display, which sports a top-notch resolution of 416 x 416 pixels, is that much more remarkable when you consider the Venu 2's stellar battery life rating of up to 11 days (with GPS tracking switched off), and on top of everything, the watch can also internally store music, allowing you to leave your phone behind when going for a run... as long as you don't have to make any calls.

Best Garmin smartwatches 2021: Fenix, Instinct, Forerrunner
Best Garmin smartwatches 2021: Fenix, Instinct, Forerrunner
Jan 18, 2022, 6:10 AM, by Victor Hristov
Apple, Samsung, and even Garmin performed rather well in the global smartwatch market in Q2
Apple, Samsung, and even Garmin performed rather well in the global smartwatch market in Q2
Aug 26, 2021, 9:40 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
by Alan Friedman,  0
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
Apex Legends Mobile's limited regional launch has been delayed
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apex Legends Mobile's limited regional launch has been delayed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless