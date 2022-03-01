The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever





That's especially true if you also happen to dig sharp AMOLED touchscreens and elegant circular designs more than a monochrome timepiece built like a tank, although that obviously means you'll have to settle for shorter-than- unlimited battery life as well.





The good news is the decidedly stylish Garmin Venu 2 can be purchased right now for as little as $279.99 with a 1.3-inch display in tow and a 45mm "slate" case. That's down from a regular price of $399.99, marking a new all-time high discount for the feature-packed smartwatch... at GameStop checkout.













Keep in mind that you'll actually need to add the Android and iPhone-compatible device to your cart to see the $120 markdown reflected to your order, and if you do the same for the silver-coated 45mm model, the aforementioned MSRP will also drop to a reasonable $319.99.









Despite lacking potentially life-saving features like ECG and fall detection, the health monitoring arsenal is pretty impressive, especially for the sub-$300 category, including everything from stress to sleep, "body battery" energy, blood oxygen saturation, hydration, respiration, and menstrual cycle tracking.





The aforementioned AMOLED display, which sports a top-notch resolution of 416 x 416 pixels, is that much more remarkable when you consider the Venu 2's stellar battery life rating of up to 11 days (with GPS tracking switched off), and on top of everything, the watch can also internally store music, allowing you to leave your phone behind when going for a run... as long as you don't have to make any calls.





