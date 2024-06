The Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2 Solar offer durability and unbeatable battery life on the cheap at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45mm: Now $100 OFF at Best Buy! Get the nice Garmin Instinct 2 Solar at Best Buy and save $100. The watch sports solar charging, and it delivers unlimited battery life when certain conditions are met. In addition, it comes with a plethora of health-tracking features. Act fast and snag one for less now! $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct 2: Save $100 at Best Buy! The tough Garmin Instinct 2 is also on sale at Best Buy and available for $100 off its price. The watch offers up to 28 days of usage on a single charge also comes with a plethora of health-tracking features. Save on one while you can! $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy



The Garmin Instinct 2 may lack a touchscreen and a fancy AMOLED display, but the 2022-released timepiece is among the



In addition, the watch packs activity profiles for skiing, snowboarding, HIIT workouts, mountain biking, and even sports lifestyle functionalities such as notifications support and Garmin Pay for contactless payments.



Now comes the best part — battery life. The regular Garmin Instinct 2 delivers up to a whopping 28 days of usage on a single charge, while the solar-powered model offers unlimited battery life as long as it spends at least three hours per day in 50,000 lux conditions.



We get that the Garmin Instinct 2 may not be at the top of your shortlist, but the watch does offer quite a lot, and it's a real bargain at this massive $100 discount. Therefore, we suggest acting fast on this one and snagging a unit today while the offer is still up for grabs! The Garmin Instinct 2 may lack a touchscreen and a fancy AMOLED display, but the 2022-released timepiece is among the top smartwatches for outdoor enthusiasts. Its military-grade durability, allows it to survive extreme hobbies like rock climbing, while its plethora of health-tracking features lets it monitor your heart rate, sleep, energy levels, stress levels, and a gazillion more aspects of your health.In addition, the watch packs activity profiles for skiing, snowboarding, HIIT workouts, mountain biking, and even sports lifestyle functionalities such as notifications support and Garmin Pay for contactless payments.Now comes the best part — battery life. The regular Garmin Instinct 2 delivers up to a whopping 28 days of usage on a single charge, while the solar-powered model offers unlimited battery life as long as it spends at least three hours per day in 50,000 lux conditions.We get that the Garmin Instinct 2 may not be at the top of your shortlist, but the watch does offer quite a lot, and it's a real bargain at this massive $100 discount. Therefore, we suggest acting fast on this one and snagging a unit today while the offer is still up for grabs!

If you are a fan of rugged GPS smartwatches, you'll be happy to learn that Best Buy is selling one of the best Garmin wearables , the Instinct 2 at a gorgeous $100 discount. This also means you can snag one for under the $200 mark, making this a steal of a deal.But if you have slightly more cash to spare and want a watch with unbeatable battery life, feel free to go for the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, which is also available at a sweet $100 discount and can be yours for $299.