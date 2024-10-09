Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
The Garmin Forerunner 955 shines with its two-week battery life and a $180 Prime Big Deal discount

Garmin Forerunner 955 smartwatch
By no means the best smartwatch money can buy in (late) 2024, the Garmin Forerunner 955 looks like an undeniably great pre-holiday purchase at its latest and greatest discount. Released all the way back in 2022, the outdoor-friendly wearable technically still costs a whopping $499.99 on a "regular" basis nowadays.

But if you hurry and happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you can save 180 bucks on your choice of two different models (sans solar charging capabilities). We're talking about "whitestone" and black color options, and although the Forerunner 955 has obviously been discounted many times before, this hot new Prime Big Deal price cut seems to be the deepest one yet.

Garmin Forerunner 955

GPS Running Smartwatch, 1.3-Inch Color Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 DX Lens, Silicone Band, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life, PacePro Feature, VO2 Max, Garmin Coach, Endurance Score, Built-in Sports Apps, Full-Color Mapping, ClimbPro Technology, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$180 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

As you can imagine, Garmin currently sells a number of newer Forerunner devices, including a 965 variant that's ostensibly the improved sequel of this 955 battery life champion. But the Forerunner 965 is also considerably more expensive, typically fetching $600 and never going below the $499.99 mark to our knowledge.

So, yes, if you're a professional (or aspiring) runner (or triathlete) on a relatively tight budget, you may not want to waste another second and take advantage of this unprecedented Prime Day promotion while you can. If you do, you're likely to end up pleasantly surprised with the autonomy of this bad boy, which can go up to 15 days without hugging a wall in "smartwatch mode."

That's with the GPS connectivity disabled at all times, mind you, although whatever you do and however many fancy features you switch on, the battery endurance will continue to tower above your "mainstream" Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches, at up to 42 hours in "GPS mode" and no less than 80 hours (that's more than three days!!!) in "UltraTrac mode."

To achieve these mind-blowing numbers, the Forerunner 955 naturally has to make several important compromises, settling for a decidedly unimpressive display, for instance, that does however support touch interaction and show colors in decent 260 x 260 pixel resolution.

In other words, this is clearly not a rudimentary smartwatch by any measure of the word, especially when you consider its rich arsenal of health and fitness tracking tools that includes everything from a blood oxygen sensor to body battery energy technology, nap detection, in-depth sleep monitoring (with personalized coaching to help you feel more rested every morning), daily suggested workouts, detailed morning reports, real-time stamina tracking, PacePro functionality, and VO2 Max.

If you don't know what half of that stuff means, you should probably place your Garmin Forerunner 955 order right now and find out. You can thank me later.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

