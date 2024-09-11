The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet





Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100 on Amazon! The Garmin Forerunner 965 is discounted by $100 on Amazon right now. The premium watch is full of features and is great value for money. Don't miss out and save while you can! $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100 at Best Buy! Alternatively, you can score the Garmin Forerunner 965 at the same $100 discount at Best Buy! $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy



Now, we agree that the Forerunner 965 is still far from affordable even at its present price. But this is a premium Garmin smartwatch through and through, putting a lot on the table.



Firstly, it boasts a colorful AMOLED touchscreen display and a sleek design. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features designed to help you become a better runner. For instance, it provides a training readiness score, so you'll know whether to push yourself to the limit during your next workout. Now, we agree that the Forerunner 965 is still far from affordable even at its present price. But this is a premium Garmin smartwatch through and through, putting a lot on the table.Firstly, it boasts a colorful AMOLED touchscreen display and a sleek design. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features designed to help you become a better runner. For instance, it provides a training readiness score, so you'll know whether to push yourself to the limit during your next workout.









Since there is more to life than going to the gym and running for miles, the smartwatch supports lifestyle features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps to download. Additionally, it boasts Garmin's Livetrack functionality, allowing your friends and family to follow your real-time location while you're running. The watch also packs great battery life, delivering up to 23 days of usage in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode.



Recommended Stories Another great feature is its ability to assess if you're training effectively. The wearable also includes Sleep Coach and Garmin Coach functionalities, helping improve your sleep and providing tailored training plans.Since there is more to life than going to the gym and running for miles, the smartwatch supports lifestyle features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps to download. Additionally, it boasts Garmin's Livetrack functionality, allowing your friends and family to follow your real-time location while you're running. The watch also packs great battery life, delivering up to 23 days of usage in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode.Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is worthy of your cash and love. So, if you're looking for a premium smartwatch loaded with features, tap the deal button in this article and get this timepiece for less today!





Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Huge discounts await! Samsung's fall sale event brings you huge bargains on top products, including up to $1,440 off the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6! $1440 off (64%) $819 99 $2259 99 Buy at Samsung

A top-notch running smartwatch at a discounted price is always worth checking out. That's why we decided to present you with this sweet deal on the new Garmin Forerunner 965 that we stumbled upon during our 24/7 deal hunting.The offer is available on Amazon, though you can find the same deal at Best Buy, and lets you save $100 on this feature-rich smartwatch. This means you can get one for under the $500 mark if you act fast and pull the trigger on this promo today. We should note that the current $100 discount is the biggest this timepiece has ever seen, making this deal even more tempting than it already is.