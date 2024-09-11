Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
A top-notch running smartwatch at a discounted price is always worth checking out. That's why we decided to present you with this sweet deal on the new Garmin Forerunner 965 that we stumbled upon during our 24/7 deal hunting.

The offer is available on Amazon, though you can find the same deal at Best Buy, and lets you save $100 on this feature-rich smartwatch. This means you can get one for under the $500 mark if you act fast and pull the trigger on this promo today. We should note that the current $100 discount is the biggest this timepiece has ever seen, making this deal even more tempting than it already is.

Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100 on Amazon!

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is discounted by $100 on Amazon right now. The premium watch is full of features and is great value for money. Don't miss out and save while you can!
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100 at Best Buy!

Alternatively, you can score the Garmin Forerunner 965 at the same $100 discount at Best Buy!
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy


Now, we agree that the Forerunner 965 is still far from affordable even at its present price. But this is a premium Garmin smartwatch through and through, putting a lot on the table.

Firstly, it boasts a colorful AMOLED touchscreen display and a sleek design. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features designed to help you become a better runner. For instance, it provides a training readiness score, so you'll know whether to push yourself to the limit during your next workout.

Another great feature is its ability to assess if you're training effectively. The wearable also includes Sleep Coach and Garmin Coach functionalities, helping improve your sleep and providing tailored training plans.

Since there is more to life than going to the gym and running for miles, the smartwatch supports lifestyle features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps to download. Additionally, it boasts Garmin's Livetrack functionality, allowing your friends and family to follow your real-time location while you're running. The watch also packs great battery life, delivering up to 23 days of usage in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode.

Recommended Stories
Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is worthy of your cash and love. So, if you're looking for a premium smartwatch loaded with features, tap the deal button in this article and get this timepiece for less today!

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Huge discounts await!

Samsung's fall sale event brings you huge bargains on top products, including up to $1,440 off the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6!
$1440 off (64%)
$819 99
$2259 99
Buy at Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
53 stories
11 Sep, 2024
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
10 Sep, 2024
The high-end Garmin Venu 3S outshines its competition with this limited-time Woot deal
09 Sep, 2024
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
07 Sep, 2024
Grab the Garmin Forerunner 265 for $100 off and elevate your runs without breaking the bank
05 Sep, 2024
The premium Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is once again a true gem at $250 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless