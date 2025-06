Amazon knocks the Garmin Forerunner 265 back to its lowest price

Get the Forerunner 265 for $100 off $100 off (22%) The Garmin Forerunner 265 gives you the whole package: multiple health and workout features, long battery life, a beautiful OLED touchscreen, and multi-band GNSS support for better positioning accuracy. On top of that, you can buy it at its best price on Amazon, allowing you to save $100! Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Conventional Apple and Galaxy watches may be perfect for most users, but hardcore athletes often find them to be less than ideal. What, then, fits their specific needs? A Garmin timepiece, of course! One of the brand's standout models, the Forerunner 265 , strikes a near-perfect balance between performance-focused features and everyday wearability. Plus, it's available at its best price on Amazon!For context, the Garmin watch is down by $100 from its original price of nearly $450, making it a more accessible pick for serious athletes. That said, the promo may not last for too long, so you might want to jump on it soon.But what makes it such a good choice for fitness-focused users? To begin with, the unit delivers super accurate heart rate and GPS tracking, and it packs a ton of dedicated features. Some of those include training status and readiness. Those help determine the effectiveness of your workouts and guide the intensity of your next session.As a Forerunner unit, it naturally supports specialized extras for runners, such as track running, wrist-based running power, and Garmin Coach. On top of that, you get regular stress and HRV status insights, sleep tracking, and women's health insights—the whole package!Unlike the Garmin Venu 3 , this fella even supports multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology, providing excellent positioning accuracy in just about any environment. Add to this a 13-day battery life and a beautiful 1.3-inch OLED touchscreen, and you've got a serious workout buddy you'd be more than happy with.Sure, the Garmin OS may be a bit trickier to decipher than your average Wear OS watch, but it works just fine once you get used to it. Plus, if you've owned a Garmin unit in the past, you won't have any issues getting used to the Forerunner 265.All things considered, this workout-focused timepiece is indeed worth being on your radar. If you've been refraining from buying the Forerunner 265 for some time, now's your chance to save big. Get it at Amazon and save $100 while this deal lasts.