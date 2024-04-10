The capable Garmin Forerunner 745 can be yours at its lowest price once again, but for a limited time

Garmin Forerunner 745: Save $150! Get the Garmin Forerunner 745 at Woot and save $150 in the process. The watch is full of features and can show you how your workouts affect your endurance, speed, and power as well as when your body will be ready for another workout. It also comes with Garmin's Coach functionality, which offers tailored training plans. Battery life is also pretty great. The watch deliver up to a whole week of usage on a single charge. So, act fast and snag a new Garmin Forerunner 745 today! $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Woot Garmin Forerunner 745: Save $64! Alternatively, you can snag the Garmin Forerunner 745 on Amazon where the watch is discounted by $64 $64 off (16%) Buy at Amazon

As a proper Forerunner smartwatch, the Forerunner 745 packs a plethora of features to provide you with more insight into your running. For example, it can show you how your workouts affect your development of endurance, speed, and power. It can also tell you when your body will be ready for another hard workout. It even supports Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your wearable into a personal trainer, offering tailored training plans.In addition to its health-tracking functionalities, the watch has lifestyle features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and support for Garmin's Connect IQ store, from which you can download apps and watch faces. However, it doesn't support phone calls, which may be a bummer for some. On the positive side, it delivers up to a week of usage on a single charge.Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is indeed a real steal for $249.99. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Garmin Forerunner 745 at a heavily reduced price today!