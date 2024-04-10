The capable Garmin Forerunner 745 can be yours at its lowest price once again, but for a limited time

Up Next:
We recently reported about a gorgeous limited-time deal on the Garmin Forerunner 745 at Woot that allowed you to snag this running smartwatch at a sweet $150 discount. Sadly, it expired too fast, but Lady Luck is giving you a second chance to redeem a unit without breaking the bank.
The feature-packed smartwatch is available for $249.99 instead of $399.99 at Woot once again. So, you are looking at sweet savings of $150 this time as well if you take advantage of this offer. You should hurry up, though, as this is another limited-time deal and will stay available for only three more days — at the time of writing — or until supplies last.
As a proper Forerunner smartwatch, the Forerunner 745 packs a plethora of features to provide you with more insight into your running. For example, it can show you how your workouts affect your development of endurance, speed, and power. It can also tell you when your body will be ready for another hard workout. It even supports Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your wearable into a personal trainer, offering tailored training plans.
Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is indeed a real steal for $249.99. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Garmin Forerunner 745 at a heavily reduced price today!
In addition to its health-tracking functionalities, the watch has lifestyle features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and support for Garmin's Connect IQ store, from which you can download apps and watch faces. However, it doesn't support phone calls, which may be a bummer for some. On the positive side, it delivers up to a week of usage on a single charge.
In case you want another feature packed Garmin smartwatch at a discounted price, feel free to go for the Forerunner 945, which is available at half its price at Walmart.
