Walmart sells the Garmin Forerunner 945 at half price once again

Getting a Garmin smartwatch is probably among the best buying decisions a person with an active lifestyle can make. These smartwatches are more precise in their readings, offer amazing battery life, and pack great durability. They are also loaded with health-tracking features.

However, the sad truth is that, albeit pretty amazing, these wearables usually come with hefty price tags that can tank your bank account. But don't fret if you are in the market for such a timepiece, as there is an awesome deal through which you can snag a legendary Garmin smartwatch without breaking the bank.

At the moment, Walmart is selling the Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $299.99, which is $300 off its usual price of $599.99 at the retailer. So, you can currently snag a brand-new unit at a huge 50% discount if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer now while you still can!

Garmin Forerunner 945: Now $300 OFF at Walmart!

Get the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $300 off its price through this sweet Walmart deal. The watch is loaded with features and delivers up to two weeks of battery life. It's a real bargain right now. So, snag one for half its price today!
$300 off (50%)
$299 99
$599 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 945: Save $185 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can grab the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $185 off its price on Amazon.
$185 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon
 

We should note that this is not the first time we have seen Garmin Forerunner 945 so heavily discounted at Walmart. The watch was available at the same discount in February and March, and we are happy to see it at such a massive price cut in April as well. So, if you've missed grabbing this bad boy for half its price, we suggest snagging one today, as it still has a lot to offer.

Despite being released in 2019, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is still a perfect companion for the running enthusiast, packing a great number of functionalities designed to give you more insight into your workouts. For instance, it can track your pace, heart rate, and heart rate variability. Additionally, it supports Garmin's Coach functionality, thanks to which it can offer training plans that adapt to you.

The watch is also equipped with lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, which enables you to download apps and watch faces directly on your timepiece. Sadly, the watch doesn't support phone calls. But it has awesome battery life. It can last up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is a real bang for your buck, especially if you are on a budget and want an awesome Garmin smartwatch. So, tap the deal button in this article and snag this beautiful timepiece on the cheap now.
Loading Comments...

