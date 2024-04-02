One of the best Garmin running watches is on sale at its lowest price ever





If you're part of the latter group, you can occasionally rely on a deal from Amazon, Best Buy, or Woot to make your life a lot easier, and one such occasion has just arisen at the latter e-tailer. Yes, Woot is selling the Forerunner 745 for $249.99 in brand-new condition for a limited time, and let us assure you that there's no product like this currently available at a comparable price anywhere around the nation.

Garmin Forerunner 745 GPS Running Smartwatch with Detailed Training Stats and On-Device Workouts, 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance Rating, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking, Multi-GNSS Support, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass DX Lens, Silicone Strap, Whitestone Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99





As the name suggests, this bad boy is not quite as sophisticated as the $600 and up Forerunner 965, which is why it normally costs $500 in four color options. Only the "whitestone" flavor can be had at the time of this writing at a huge 50 percent discount, and curiously enough, Woot seems to downplay the attractiveness of its hot new promotion by listing the Forerunner 745's "pointless price" at $399.99.





Either way, you're clearly looking at saving a hefty sum of money here, and more importantly, you can get one of the best smartwatches ... for running and general activity tracking at a lower-than-ever price with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





Without a touchscreen or a particularly high-resolution display, the Garmin Forerunner 745 evidently does not address the same core audience as the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 . But that 7-day battery life is virtually unbeatable (at $249.99), allowing (semi) professional runners, swimmers, and triathletes to monitor their most intense training sessions without constantly fearing their wearable device will run out of juice.



The performance indicators, stats, and general health benchmarks of this now-affordable smartwatch are themselves pretty much unrivaled (in the sub-$300 segment), covering everything from training load, training effect, recovery time, intensity minutes, and running dynamics to blood oxygen levels, body battery energy, sleep quality, and heart rate variability.





Don't want to do business with Woot for some reason? The same device in the same hue is on sale at Woot parent company Amazon for $40 under a $399.99 list price, thus setting you back an extra $110 compared to this clearly incredibly attractive offer.

Garmin's incredibly expansive smartwatch lineup can obviously be a blessing for buyers who like to have lots of options at their disposal as far as sizes, shapes, build materials, key features, and price points go, but also a curse for those that don't have the time or disposition to analyze many different devices before making a purchase.