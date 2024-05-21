Limited-time deal knocks the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar down to its Black Friday price

Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
By
Garmin’s timepieces from the Fenix series are known for their rugged design, stellar battery life, and feature-rich interface. And while they arrive at quite hefty prices most of the time, you can now get the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at an incredible $200 discount. The brilliant offer is up for grabs at Amazon and will remain active for a short while. 

In case you’re wondering – no, this specific Garmin watch hasn’t been that affordable in 2024. It was last available at $200 off during the Black Friday shopping season of yesteryear. Mind you, the high-end wearable has never seen more significant discounts, either. That’s to say, you can now get it at its best price! With that in mind, Best Buy matches Amazon’s offer and also sells the wearable at $200 off its list price of $899.99.

This Apple Watch Ultra competitor has all the features a high-class timepiece needs. It sports a durable design featuring a titanium bezel and titanium-covered case and has a 1.3-inch touchscreen with solar charging capabilities. There’s also a built-in microphone that lets you answer phone calls when paired with your Android phone

Some of the things you’d love about this bad boy are the daily suggested workouts, the Pulse Ox sensor, the ECG app, and the sleep score and insights. But that’s far from everything cool about the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. It also features heart rate tracking (second-based measurements,) hydration and women’s health insights, abnormal heart rate alerts, and more!

There’s also a wide range of activity profiles to choose from. Anything you do, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar will track it for you! You get hill score features that measure your endurance during ascends and gauges, gym-related activities, swimming, boxing, motorcycling, and many, many more. 

The Garmin watch offers more than a satisfactory battery life for such a feature-rich timepiece. It keeps the lights on for 18 days (22 with solar charging) in smartwatch mode. As you probably know, the Apple Watch Ultra is nowhere near as long-lasting per charge. 

While it’s definitely far from affordable, even now that it’s available at its best price, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar may be an intriguing choice for outdoor-loving individuals. Once again, we’d like to remind you that Amazon’s deal will only remain active for a limited time.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

