Limited-time deal knocks the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar down to its Black Friday price

Save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

Garmin's high-class Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar hit its Black Friday price on Amazon! The smartwatch has a touchscreen and a built-in microphone, as well as solar charging capabilities. Let's not forget about its many sensors and features that will keep you updated on your workout performance and overall health. Among other things, the wearable offers second-based heart rate measurements. Get yours at its best price through Amazon's limited-time deal and save $200.