Limited-time deal knocks the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar down to its Black Friday price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Garmin’s timepieces from the Fenix series are known for their rugged design, stellar battery life, and feature-rich interface. And while they arrive at quite hefty prices most of the time, you can now get the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at an incredible $200 discount. The brilliant offer is up for grabs at Amazon and will remain active for a short while.
In case you’re wondering – no, this specific Garmin watch hasn’t been that affordable in 2024. It was last available at $200 off during the Black Friday shopping season of yesteryear. Mind you, the high-end wearable has never seen more significant discounts, either. That’s to say, you can now get it at its best price! With that in mind, Best Buy matches Amazon’s offer and also sells the wearable at $200 off its list price of $899.99.
Some of the things you’d love about this bad boy are the daily suggested workouts, the Pulse Ox sensor, the ECG app, and the sleep score and insights. But that’s far from everything cool about the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. It also features heart rate tracking (second-based measurements,) hydration and women’s health insights, abnormal heart rate alerts, and more!
There’s also a wide range of activity profiles to choose from. Anything you do, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar will track it for you! You get hill score features that measure your endurance during ascends and gauges, gym-related activities, swimming, boxing, motorcycling, and many, many more.
The Garmin watch offers more than a satisfactory battery life for such a feature-rich timepiece. It keeps the lights on for 18 days (22 with solar charging) in smartwatch mode. As you probably know, the Apple Watch Ultra is nowhere near as long-lasting per charge.
In case you’re wondering – no, this specific Garmin watch hasn’t been that affordable in 2024. It was last available at $200 off during the Black Friday shopping season of yesteryear. Mind you, the high-end wearable has never seen more significant discounts, either. That’s to say, you can now get it at its best price! With that in mind, Best Buy matches Amazon’s offer and also sells the wearable at $200 off its list price of $899.99.
This Apple Watch Ultra competitor has all the features a high-class timepiece needs. It sports a durable design featuring a titanium bezel and titanium-covered case and has a 1.3-inch touchscreen with solar charging capabilities. There’s also a built-in microphone that lets you answer phone calls when paired with your Android phone.
Some of the things you’d love about this bad boy are the daily suggested workouts, the Pulse Ox sensor, the ECG app, and the sleep score and insights. But that’s far from everything cool about the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. It also features heart rate tracking (second-based measurements,) hydration and women’s health insights, abnormal heart rate alerts, and more!
There’s also a wide range of activity profiles to choose from. Anything you do, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar will track it for you! You get hill score features that measure your endurance during ascends and gauges, gym-related activities, swimming, boxing, motorcycling, and many, many more.
The Garmin watch offers more than a satisfactory battery life for such a feature-rich timepiece. It keeps the lights on for 18 days (22 with solar charging) in smartwatch mode. As you probably know, the Apple Watch Ultra is nowhere near as long-lasting per charge.
Recommended Stories
While it’s definitely far from affordable, even now that it’s available at its best price, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar may be an intriguing choice for outdoor-loving individuals. Once again, we’d like to remind you that Amazon’s deal will only remain active for a limited time.
Featured Stories
21 May, 2024Limited-time deal knocks the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar down to its Black Friday price
18 May, 2024The Garmin Vivoactive 5 drops to an even better price on Amazon, only for a short while
16 May, 2024Amazon launches a Garmin Venu 3 deal, landing it at a new all-time low price
08 May, 2024The recently released Garmin Vivoactive 5 enjoys a 17% discount through Amazon's rare deal
03 May, 2024The tougher-than-tough Garmin Instinct 2 can be yours for less than $200 at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: