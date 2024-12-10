Walmart's hit Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition sale is back in the spotlight
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember Walmart's sizzling-hot Garmin Epix Gen 2 deal from last month? Believe it or not, the hit sale is back, though only for a short while, giving you another chance to save a whopping $500 on the Sapphire model!
If you want the superior Garmin watch at its best price, you must act fast, as Walmart has branded the promo as a "Flash sale." The unit doesn't often drop to $399.99 from its $899.99 MSRP, mind you. Even now, Amazon and Best Buy don't offer the same discount on this Garmin model. At the former, you can save 53%, while Best Buy doesn't have it in stock.
Firstly, this fella features sapphire glass and a titanium rear cover and bezel, making it quite durable. It also sports a gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with Always-on functionality that gets plenty bright. On top of that, you get countless features to keep your performance on track, including specialized PacePro technology for runners, Garmin Coach, real-time stamina, and many more.
The best part? Unlike some of the best smartwatches in 2024, this puppy can keep the lights on for quite a while between charges—up to 16 days, to be exact. So, if you think the Sapphire version of the Garmin Epix Gen 2 can meet your needs, go ahead and get it before it's too late!
If you want the superior Garmin watch at its best price, you must act fast, as Walmart has branded the promo as a "Flash sale." The unit doesn't often drop to $399.99 from its $899.99 MSRP, mind you. Even now, Amazon and Best Buy don't offer the same discount on this Garmin model. At the former, you can save 53%, while Best Buy doesn't have it in stock.
As one of the brand's most premium options, the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition easily rivals the Apple Watch Ultra. It might not sport the same "smarts" as mainstream smartwatches. However, it makes up for it with its tougher-than-tough design and advanced training features.
Firstly, this fella features sapphire glass and a titanium rear cover and bezel, making it quite durable. It also sports a gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with Always-on functionality that gets plenty bright. On top of that, you get countless features to keep your performance on track, including specialized PacePro technology for runners, Garmin Coach, real-time stamina, and many more.
Health-oriented features are just as impressive on the Epix Gen 2. The unit has a blood ox sensor, sleep and heart rate tracking functions, and a body battery energy monitor, to mention just a few. As if that's not enough, this Garmin timepiece supports multi-band GNSS and offers turn-by-turn navigation, ski and golf maps, etc. Indeed, this bad boy has it all!
The best part? Unlike some of the best smartwatches in 2024, this puppy can keep the lights on for quite a while between charges—up to 16 days, to be exact. So, if you think the Sapphire version of the Garmin Epix Gen 2 can meet your needs, go ahead and get it before it's too late!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
10 Dec, 2024Walmart's hit Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition sale is back in the spotlight
07 Dec, 2024The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
03 Dec, 2024The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music remains under the spotlight at 29% off on Amazon
01 Dec, 2024The Garmin Forerunner 55 dropped under $150 just in time for Cyber Monday
29 Nov, 2024The Garmin Vivoactive 5 continues to sell like hot cakes at $100 off for Black Friday
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: