Walmart's hit Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition sale is back in the spotlight

Remember Walmart's sizzling-hot Garmin Epix Gen 2 deal from last month? Believe it or not, the hit sale is back, though only for a short while, giving you another chance to save a whopping $500 on the Sapphire model!If you want the superior Garmin watch at its best price, you must act fast, as Walmart has branded the promo as a "Flash sale." The unit doesn't often drop to $399.99 from its $899.99 MSRP, mind you. Even now, Amazon and Best Buy don't offer the same discount on this Garmin model. At the former, you can save 53%, while Best Buy doesn't have it in stock.As one of the brand's most premium options, the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition easily rivals the Apple Watch Ultra . It might not sport the same "smarts" as mainstream smartwatches. However, it makes up for it with its tougher-than-tough design and advanced training features.Firstly, this fella features sapphire glass and a titanium rear cover and bezel, making it quite durable. It also sports a gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with Always-on functionality that gets plenty bright. On top of that, you get countless features to keep your performance on track, including specialized PacePro technology for runners, Garmin Coach, real-time stamina, and many more.Health-oriented features are just as impressive on the Epix Gen 2. The unit has a blood ox sensor, sleep and heart rate tracking functions, and a body battery energy monitor, to mention just a few. As if that's not enough, this Garmin timepiece supports multi-band GNSS and offers turn-by-turn navigation, ski and golf maps, etc. Indeed, this bad boy has it all!The best part? Unlike some of the best smartwatches in 2024 , this puppy can keep the lights on for quite a while between charges—up to 16 days, to be exact. So, if you think the Sapphire version of the Garmin Epix Gen 2 can meet your needs, go ahead and get it before it's too late!