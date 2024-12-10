Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Walmart's hit Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition sale is back in the spotlight

Remember Walmart's sizzling-hot Garmin Epix Gen 2 deal from last month? Believe it or not, the hit sale is back, though only for a short while, giving you another chance to save a whopping $500 on the Sapphire model!

Save $500 on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 at Walmart

Once again, Walmart throws a huge $500 discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. The unit is available for as low as $399.99, though only in White Titanium. If you want to buy one of the best Garmin watches, act fast because Walmart has limited quantities in stock.
$500 off (56%)
$399 99
$899 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition: $480 OFF at Amazon

Do you prefer Amazon as your trusted tech store? No worries! The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is heavily discounted over here, too. At the time of writing, the merchant gives you a $480 discount. The best part? Amazon has plenty of timepieces in stock!
$480 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

If you want the superior Garmin watch at its best price, you must act fast, as Walmart has branded the promo as a "Flash sale." The unit doesn't often drop to $399.99 from its $899.99 MSRP, mind you. Even now, Amazon and Best Buy don't offer the same discount on this Garmin model. At the former, you can save 53%, while Best Buy doesn't have it in stock.

As one of the brand's most premium options, the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition easily rivals the Apple Watch Ultra. It might not sport the same "smarts" as mainstream smartwatches. However, it makes up for it with its tougher-than-tough design and advanced training features.

Firstly, this fella features sapphire glass and a titanium rear cover and bezel, making it quite durable. It also sports a gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with Always-on functionality that gets plenty bright. On top of that, you get countless features to keep your performance on track, including specialized PacePro technology for runners, Garmin Coach, real-time stamina, and many more.

Health-oriented features are just as impressive on the Epix Gen 2. The unit has a blood ox sensor, sleep and heart rate tracking functions, and a body battery energy monitor, to mention just a few. As if that's not enough, this Garmin timepiece supports multi-band GNSS and offers turn-by-turn navigation, ski and golf maps, etc. Indeed, this bad boy has it all!

The best part? Unlike some of the best smartwatches in 2024, this puppy can keep the lights on for quite a while between charges—up to 16 days, to be exact. So, if you think the Sapphire version of the Garmin Epix Gen 2 can meet your needs, go ahead and get it before it's too late!
