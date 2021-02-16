Garmin's newest smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 65 days (!!!)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While most of these products are sold under the Forerunner and Fenix labels, there's a new "ultraperformance GPS watch" in town as well dubbed Garmin Enduro . This bad boy is made to, well, endure the toughest environments and most extreme weather conditions while thriving in direct sunlight.





We mean that in a literal way, mind you, as the Enduro not only comes with a "sunlight-optimized" 1.4-inch OLED display sporting a respectable (albeit not impressive) resolution of 280 x 280 pixels but also solar charging capabilities. Obviously, you're going to need to spend a lot of time outside during long stretches of favorable weather to realize the full energy potential of this almost surprisingly lightweight device, but if the planets align just right, you can apparently squeeze up to 65 days of continuous use in "smartwatch mode."









For those keeping score at home, that's more than two months, or close to nine and a half weeks, without hugging a wall. Tipping the scales at 72 grams in an entry-level version made of steel or as little as 58 grams with a scratch-resistant titanium bezel in tow, the Garmin Enduro boasts a remarkable battery life of up to 70 hours (close to three days) even without solar charging and with all its top-notch features permanently enabled, GPS connectivity included.







Said list of features also includes everything from continuous heart rate monitoring to advanced sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation supervision, and all kinds of other health sensors and tools, which is of course not surprising for an Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch starting at a whopping $799.99







